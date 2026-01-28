Sweet Briar College New Year, New Team: Riding Program to Offer Dedicated Show Team

Sweet Briar Riding to welcome back dedicated Show Team.

Sweet Briar Riding to welcome back dedicated Show Team.

Josie Flannery ’29 celebrates a win on Sweet Briar's Jetson at the 2025 SWVHJA Hunter Seat Equitation Finals

Josie Flannery ’29 celebrates a win on Sweet Briar's Jetson at the 2025 SWVHJA Hunter Seat Equitation Finals

Wyette Felton ’26 rides Sweet Briar's Rise Up in the hunter discipline.

Wyette Felton ’26 rides Sweet Briar's Rise Up in the hunter discipline.

Sweet Briar College: Where Bold Women Thrive, nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, is more than just a campus—it's a launchpad for fearless leaders, innovators, and changemakers.

Sweet Briar College: Where Bold Women Thrive, nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, is more than just a campus—it's a launchpad for fearless leaders, innovators, and changemakers.

Sweet Briar will relaunch its Show Team in 2026–27, giving independent riders a structured, team-based way to compete with their own horses.

The difference for independent competitors is the opportunity for them to create and pursue goals for themselves and their horse.”
— Director of the Riding Program, Merrilee “Mimi” Wroten ’93.
AMHERST, VA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beginning in the 2026-2027 academic year, Sweet Briar Riding will once again offer its Show Team for independent competitors, a club program last offered in 2014.

The Show Team will provide independent competitors who currently show with their own or leased horses to continue doing so, but in a more formal, structured, and consistent manner. In contrast to varsity collegiate equestrian competitions, where riders are assigned a horse at random, independent competitors train and compete with the same horse, enabling them to set long-term goals with their four-legged partner.

“The difference for independent competitors is the opportunity for them to create and pursue goals for themselves and their horse. They can work toward them together through a consistent, planned schedule. They’re a team,” said Director of the Riding Program and Head NCEA Coach Merrilee “Mimi” Wroten ’93.

The student group will enjoy aspects of a team sport while continuing to compete individually as part of this club, which Wroten anticipates will start with around six riders. The Riding Program will offer a calendar of rated and local association shows across the East Coast for each rider to choose from, with opportunities for both hunters and jumpers.

“It might be that the whole team goes to the same exact shows or there may be a little variety in where each individual horse and rider duo goes,” Wroten said. “For Sweet Briar Riding, it’s really exciting to be able to offer a formalized program like this again. We have been going to shows individually, but to take a group of riders more consistently will be great for reminding people of the quality within our program, not only in the instruction and training, but also the opportunities that we offer students so that they can achieve their showing goals.”

All members of the Sweet Briar Riding Program benefit from the support and expertise of the College’s instructors and incredible on-campus facilities. The Harriet Howell Rogers Riding Center includes an indoor arena, the Richard C. Colton, Jr. Equestrian Arena, our newest two-sided covered ring, outdoor rings, renovated Howell Lykes Colton ’38 Stables, trails, and more, all on Sweet Briar’s 2,847-acre campus.

Sweet Briar’s Show Team reflects the College’s commitment to meeting students where their passions thrive. For riders seeking a women’s college that combines elite equestrian facilities, individualized coaching, and the flexibility to pursue long-term goals with their own horses, Sweet Briar offers a truly distinctive experience. Prospective students interested in equestrian studies and competitive riding are encouraged to visit sbc.edu/admissions or contact Admissions at admissions@sbc.edu to learn how they can ride forward at Sweet Briar.

Pictures by Noah Dachis, On Course Creative, and Peterson III Photography

Communications and Marketing
Sweet Briar College
+1 434-381-6262
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X

2025 NCEA Hype Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Sweet Briar College New Year, New Team: Riding Program to Offer Dedicated Show Team

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, International Organizations, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Communications and Marketing
Sweet Briar College
+1 434-381-6262
Company/Organization
Sweet Briar College
134 Chapel Rd
Sweet Briar, Virginia, 24596
United States
+1 434-381-6240
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Sweet Briar College is a private liberal arts and sciences college for women located on a breathtaking 2,800-acre campus in the foothills of Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains. With a student-to-faculty ratio 12:1, Sweet Briar provides a personalized and rigorous academic experience that empowers students to lead from the outset. The college’s innovative core curriculum emphasizes women’s leadership, ethical reasoning, sustainability, and career readiness. Students can choose from more than 20+ areas of study, including distinctive programs in engineering (ABET-accredited), business, environmental science, equestrian studies, leadership, and the arts. Sweet Briar’s campus is a living laboratory—with vineyards, riding trails, a greenhouse, and an apiary—offering immersive, hands-on learning. Sustainability is at the heart of the college’s mission, providing women with practical and academic opportunities for engagement in environmental stewardship.

More From This Author
Sweet Briar College New Year, New Team: Riding Program to Offer Dedicated Show Team
Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Season 15 Episode 5: Sweet Briar Featured on The College Tour
Sweet Briar Explores 2,000 Years of Humanity Through Eras Exhibition
View All Stories From This Author