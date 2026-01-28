65% of searches now end without clicks due to AI Overviews. Brands must focus on GEO, AEO, and website design built for generative search visibility.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Direct Online Marketing today announced new strategic guidance for brands facing a major shift in search behavior. Recent industry data shows that roughly 65% of search engine queries now end without a click to a website , driven largely by Google’s rollout of AI Overviews and other generative search features. This change is reshaping how visibility, authority, and demand are earned online.AI Overviews now surface answers directly on the search results page. Users often get what they need without visiting a traditional listing. As a result, brands that rely only on classic SEO tactics face shrinking exposure and weaker performance.Direct Online Marketing emphasizes the growing role of GEO and AEO, also known as Generative Engine Optimization. These approaches focus on helping brands appear as cited, trusted sources inside AI-generated answers. Success depends on structured content, clear topical authority, strong technical foundations, and digital signals that AI systems can easily interpret.“Search engines are no longer just ranking pages. They are synthesizing information,” said the Direct Online Marketing team. “Brands need to think about how AI systems understand, select, and summarize their content.”The agency highlights that website design now plays a direct role in AI search visibility. Page structure, semantic HTML, performance, accessibility, schema markup, and content hierarchy all influence how generative systems read and reuse information. Sites built only for human browsing often miss opportunities in AI-driven results.Direct Online Marketing supports brands through GEO Services for Generative Search Engines , helping organizations adapt content, technical SEO, and authority signals for AI-powered discovery. These services complement the agency’s work as a Paid Search Advertising Agency, where paid media continues to support demand capture in high-intent moments that still drive clicks and conversions.The firm also notes that modern Website Development Services must account for AI consumption as much as user experience. Design and development decisions now affect how often a brand appears in AI Overviews, featured responses, and voice-driven results.As zero-click searches become the norm, Direct Online Marketing advises brands to rethink how success is measured. Visibility, citation, and influence inside generative results now matter alongside traffic and conversions.About Direct Online MarketingDirect Online Marketing is a performance-focused digital marketing agency helping organizations grow through data-driven strategy, search marketing, and web development. The agency partners with brands across industries to adapt to evolving search behavior and emerging technologies.Media Contact:Direct Online Marketinginfo@directom.com

