Vroozi Receives Marketplace Partner of the Year 2025 Award from Deltek

Recognition highlights Vroozi's procurement innovation for government contractors and regulated industries

Our partnership with Deltek gives these organizations what they actually need: faster procurement, secure transactions, and intelligence directly integrated into Deltek solutions.” — Shaz Khan, CEO, Vroozi

DULLES, VA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vroozi, the intelligent procure-to-pay platform provider, has been named Deltek's 2025 Marketplace Partner of the Year. The award recognizes Vroozi's innovation in helping government subcontractors and regulated organizations modernize procurement operations.Deltek selected Vroozi for this award for offering Deltek Costpoint customers a way to accelerate procurement processes while maintaining the control and compliance government contracting requires."The GovCon industry faces constant changes in how they need to manage their subcontractor workforce and procurement," said Shaz Khan, CEO of Vroozi. "Our partnership with Deltek gives these organizations what they actually need: faster procurement, secure transactions, and intelligence directly integrated into Deltek solutions."“Each of the winning companies from our partner ecosystem is helping our customers modernize how they deliver projects while continuously raising the bar,” said Mike Byrd, Vice President, Global Partners and Alliances at Deltek. “Our work wouldn’t be possible without these partners and their remarkable achievements. Together with this vibrant community, we’re innovating to deliver measurable outcomes so that project-based businesses worldwide can run mission-critical projects with greater speed, clarity, and control.”As part of the Deltek Marketplace, Vroozi's SpendTechplatform offers Deltek customers a way to digitize the procurement and accounts payable invoice processes by leveraging AI and mobile capabilities to streamline procurement business processes, remove manual workflows, and digitize connectivity with suppliers and trading partners.For more information about Vroozi's partnership with Deltek, visit https://www.deltek.com/en/partners/vroozi About VrooziVroozi is a leading provider of AI-powered procurement and spend management software that enables businesses to streamline purchasing, control costs, and make smarter spending decisions. Combining advanced artificial intelligence with a user-friendly interface, Vroozi’s cloud-based platform empowers organizations to automate procurement workflows, enhance spend visibility, and strengthen supplier relationships. Serving both enterprise and mid-market businesses across diverse industries, Vroozi drives efficiency and cost savings in procurement operations, helping companies achieve strategic value from their procurement investments. For more information, visit www.vroozi.com

