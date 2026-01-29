CSCS and SYNTRA Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Unified, Supply Chain Asset Visibility and AI Optimization

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CSCS, a provider of an Agentic AI-powered supply chain platform, today announced a strategic partnership with SYNTRA, a leader in real-time cargo and asset visibility. The collaboration brings together SYNTRA’s real-time shipment and sensor data with CSCS’s SCOTI™ platform to deliver a unified, end-to-end view of supply chain operations. Powered by Agentic AI, the combined solution goes beyond visibility, continuously monitoring conditions, interpreting events, and guiding operational action in real time.

Modern supply chains rely on systems that were never designed to work together. Telematics platforms, IoT devices, TMS, WMS, and ERP systems often operate in silos, resulting in fragmented visibility and delayed responses. The CSCS–SYNTRA partnership addresses this challenge by aligning shipment, product, and asset-level data ( Trailer, Pallet, and Temperature etc.) within SCOTI™ and applying Agentic AI to proactively detect exceptions, prioritize issues, and support faster, more informed decision-making without requiring rip-and-replace integration.

At the foundation of the integration is SYNTRA’s device ecosystem. WayPoint devices capture real-time location and condition data directly from shipments, available as single-use 5G shipping labels or reusable devices for cold-chain operations. Pulse trackers extend visibility to non-powered assets such as trailers, equipment, and high-value inventory, enabling continuous monitoring, proactive alerts, and historical context.

“Customers don’t have to rip out what they already use. They can plug our hardware and data into the SCOTI™ platform and build exactly what they need based on their operation.” said Carlos Carrillo Jr. Together, SYNTRA provides the real-time ground truth across shipments and assets, while SCOTI™ uses Agentic AI to integrate, visualize, and optimize actions across operational systems enabling intelligent, semi-autonomous supply chain execution.

“Visibility without context creates noise. Context without integration creates delay,” said Mike Sharpe, Chief Solutions Officer at CSCS. “By combining SYNTRA’s IoT intelligence with our SCOTI™ Platform we’re enabling supply chains to monitor, decide, and act with greater speed and confidence.”

The partnership delivers asset visibility and optimization that is unequaled in the market and fills a major supply chain operational gap for customers

For more information about the CSCS–SYNTRA partnership and the SCOTI™ platform, visit www.cscs.io

