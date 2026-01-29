Chairish Partners with Warner Bros. Pictures to Debut 'WUTHERING HEIGHTS' Curated Collection Ahead of Valentine’s Day

Chairish is partnering with Warner Bros. Pictures to celebrate the upcoming release of “WUTHERING HEIGHTS” with an exclusive collection inspired by the film.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chairish, the leading online marketplace for exceptional vintage and antique furnishings, is partnering with Warner Bros. Pictures to celebrate the upcoming release of “WUTHERING HEIGHTS,” only in theaters February 13, with an exclusive shoppable curation inspired by the film’s sweeping romance and moody elegance. Launching January 29 at 9 a.m. PT and available exclusively on Chairish, the collection invites design lovers to “get the look” of the highly anticipated film before it arrives in theaters just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Inspired by Emerald Fennell’s bold interpretation of the literary classic, the Chairish x “WUTHERING HEIGHTS” collection brings the film’s dramatic atmosphere to life through antique furnishings, Victorian jewelry, richly layered decor, and evocative materials such as malachite and gilded accents. The assortment spans centuries and styles, blending romance and intrigue through one-of-a-kind pieces that feel cinematic, storied, and timeless.

Highlights from the collection include a late 19th-century Austro-Hungarian Victorian garnet and diamond ring, an early 17th-century French landscape painting, hand-painted lovers’ eye ceramics, faux malachite obelisks, sculptural accents, and richly patterned textiles—each piece selected to reflect the passion, mystery, and emotional depth of “WUTHERING HEIGHTS.” The full collection will continue to expand through March 13th and can be shopped at chairish.com/collection/wuthering-heights.

By pairing cinematic storytelling with collectible design, Chairish continues to connect culture, craftsmanship, and creativity—offering shoppers a rare opportunity to bring the romance of the silver screen into their own homes.

About Chairish

Founded in 2013, Chairish is the leading online emporium where designers and tastemakers shop for exceptional home furnishings and art. Named the #1 “can’t live without a decorating app” by Architectural Digest, Chairish is known for its expert curation, award-winning customer care, and commitment to sustainability through the circular economy. In August 2025, Chairish and its sister company Pamono were acquired by Auction Technology Group, a global operator of curated online marketplaces including LiveAuctioneers, Proxibid, and LOT-TISSIMO.

About “WUTHERING HEIGHTS”

Warner Bros. Pictures and MRC Present A Lie Still Production, A LuckyChap Production, A Film by Emerald Fennell, “WUTHERING HEIGHTS.” Distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, the film will be in theaters across North America on February 13, 2026, and internationally beginning 11 February 2026.

