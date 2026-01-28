American College of Healthcare Sciences - Accredited Higher Education Institution, ACHS.edu Dr. Patricia Kaufman, ACHS Dean of Integrative Health and Nutrition, Elected to the NANP Board of Directors

ACHS Dean Dr. Patricia Kaufman, PhD, LDN, CNS, MBA, was elected to the National Association of Nutrition Professionals (NANP) Board of Directors

I am honored to join the NANP Board of Directors and support an organization that is deeply committed to advancing holistic nutrition and professional excellence” — Dr. Patricia Kaufman, ACHS Dean of Integrative Health and Nutrition

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Association of Nutrition Professionals ( NANP ) has announced its 2025–2026 Board of Directors and officers, welcoming several new members beginning in 2026. Among those newly elected is Patricia Kaufman , PhD, LDN, CNS, MBA, Dean of Integrative Health and Nutrition at the American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS).Dr. Kaufman joins the NANP Board of Directors in 2026, bringing extensive leadership, academic, and clinical expertise in integrative health and nutrition. A Certified Nutrition Specialist (CNS) and Licensed Dietitian Nutritionist (LDN), she has taught at the National University of Natural Medicine, Sonoran University, and Huntington University, contributing to the education and preparation of future nutrition and integrative health professionals.In addition to her academic roles, Dr. Kaufman serves as a CNS supervisor, mentoring professionals as they work toward board certification, and has developed credentialing exam preparation resources that support professional excellence and advancement within the field. Her research focuses on targeted nutritional interventions for the prevention and management of chronic diseases, gut health, and cancer care, with an emphasis on improving clinical outcomes and quality of life.“I am honored to join the NANP Board of Directors and support an organization that is deeply committed to advancing holistic nutrition and professional excellence,” said Dr. Kaufman. “I look forward to working with fellow board members to strengthen education, advocacy, and standards that elevate the profession and promote whole-person health.”NANP announced the following officers and directors for the 2025–2026 term:OfficersPresident: Kristy Hall, DSc, MS, BCHN️(ACHS Alumni)Vice President: Tammera J. Karr, PhD, BCHN️, CGP, CNW️, CDSP™️Treasurer: Julie Rauch, MBA, NC, BCHNSecretary: Rachel Knowles, DCN, MS, LDN, CNS, BCHN️, CDSP™️, CBSDirectorsJennifer Brooks, BCHN️, CDSP™️Deb Elvin, FNTP, BCHN️ (joined in 2026)Monica Highfill, BCHN️, NBC-HWC (joined in 2025)Patricia Kaufman, PhD, LDN, CNS, MBA (joined in 2026)ACHS is proud to be a National Association of Nutrition Professionals Partner School with educational programs that meet NANP’s rigorous academic standards for holistic nutrition professionals. NANP is a professional business league dedicated to empowering nutrition professionals through advocacy, education, and collaboration. NANP supports the advancement of holistic and integrative nutrition by setting high standards for professional practice and providing resources for practitioners nationwide.For more information about NANP and its leadership, visit the organization’s website.About ACHSFounded in 1978, the American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS) is an accredited, online institution specializing in integrative health and wellness education. ACHS offers certificate, diploma, undergraduate, and graduate degree programs in areas such as herbal medicine, aromatherapy, holistic nutrition, integrative health sciences, and wellness coaching. With a commitment to sustainability, global service, and evidence-based practice, ACHS empowers students worldwide to transform their communities and the healthcare landscape through the principles of holistic health. Learn more at achs.edu.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.