The Tennessean Hotel Celebrates the Season of Love

Valentine's Day Tea at The Tennessean Hotel

Knoxville Hotel Presents Valentine's Day Tea, Wine Dinner and Overnight Experience Options for the Holiday

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Tennessean Hotel – an urban Knoxville gem presenting a blend of bespoke European boutique hotel charm and warm Southern hospitality – invites love and devotion with sweet experiences for guests this Valentine's Day. From themed teas and four-course Wine Dinner options to a crafting event in Maker Exchange and an overnight Valentine’s Day offer, Valentines and Galentines alike celebrate love through the season.Valentine’s Day offerings at The Tennessean Hotel include:Four-Course Valentine’s Day DinnerThe Drawing RoomAvailable Feb. 12-15, 2026, reservations from 5-11 pmStarting at $150 per personAn evening of timeless elegance and exceptional flavor, The Tennessean Hotel culinary team presents a four-course menu designed to complement the character and complexity of classic Old World wines. Beginning with a welcome glass of bubbles, each dish is thoughtfully crafted to highlight regional traditions, refined techniques, and the harmony between food and wine. From bold reds to crisp, expressive whites, every pairing tells a story, bringing together centuries-old winemaking heritage and modern culinary artistry. The immersive dining experience is perfect for wine enthusiasts and food lovers alike, offering a relaxed yet refined atmosphere to savor, learn, and indulge. For those looking to celebrate without alcohol, mocktail pairings are available.Valentine’s Day TeaThe Drawing RoomFeb. 15, 2026, reservations from 12-2:15 pmStarting at $79 per personThe Tennessean Hotel’s beloved tea service invites guests to indulge in a romantic Valentine’s-themed experience set within the refined ambiance of The Drawing Room, where every detail is designed to delight the senses. Alongside decadent tiers of sweet and savory delights, the featured tea – Chocolate Kissed Rose – captures the essence of the holiday with a blend combining high-mountain black tea and delicate rose petals and artisan cocoa nibs. The harpist sets the scene for tea service while guests enjoy savoring the sweetness of the holiday.Upcycled Journal Making at Maker ExchangeThe Curio at Maker ExchangeFeb. 14, 2026, 4-6 pmMore Details: https://www.makerexchangeknox.com/calendar/upcycled-journal-making/ A relaxed, drop-in, make-and-take journal workshop hosted by Creatively Tina. Whether solo, with friends, or as a creative date, this free workshop invites guests to design and customize their own handmade journal using a wide variety of provided materials. Choose from Valentine’s-themed elements, collage papers, stickers, mark-making tools, and more to create something unique. Participants can either create a journal on site or grab a take-and-make kit to finish later. Journals can be used in countless ways - photo albums, travel journals, love notes, memory books, quote collections, art journals.Romantic Getaway – Valentine’s Day OfferWith rates starting at $299 per night and including two welcome drinks and a $100 food and beverage credit, The Tennessean Hotel Valentine’s Day offer invites guests to indulge in a romantic night to celebrate love and devotion.Situated along the iconic World’s Fair Park and on the banks of the Tennessee River, The Tennessean Hotel is an indulgent experience steps from downtown Knoxville’s burgeoning culinary, arts and music scene. Gracious staff welcome guests to 82 opulent rooms and suites steeped in southern hospitality with unexpected amenities from butler service and customized concierge offerings to artisan-created works adorning the polished spaces and the only tea service tradition in the region. The refined Drawing Room, along with the modern Tavern at Maker Exchange, deliver seasonally enticing crafted beverages and locally-sourced bites with a twist.To experience the season of love at The Tennessean Hotel, call 865.232.1800 or visit online at https://www.thetennesseanhotel.com and on Instagram and Facebook.*Rates fluctuate based upon demand and offers are based upon availability.

