Tampete Homes LLC Announces Real Estate Solutions for Tampa Bay Homeowners Facing Tax, Code, or Probate Challenges

St. Petersburg’s Tampete Homes LLC (d/b/a HomeSellerCashOffer) helps homeowners facing tax delinquency, code violations, or probate issues.

We’re local, accessible, and focused on helping people understand their options. Even if we don’t end up buying the home, our goal is to make sure homeowners have clarity and a path forward.” — AL Cakici

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tampete Homes LLC , doing business as HomeSellerCashOffer , is a St. Petersburg-based real estate solutions company led by owner-operator Alpkan (AL) Cakici. The company offers to purchase homes for cash from homeowners dealing with property tax delinquencies, city code violations, or probate-related property issues. By buying houses directly, Tampete Homes LLC helps distressed Florida homeowners avoid outcomes like property auctions, legal escalation, or drawn-out probate timelines while providing a fast, hassle-free sale process.Each year, many Floridians risk losing their homes due to these challenging situations. In Florida, when property taxes go unpaid for over two years, the property becomes eligible for a tax deed auction by the county – potentially stripping the owner of their home and equity. Similarly, unresolved code enforcement fines can result in liens that may lead to foreclosure after just a few months. Probate proceedings for inherited properties can often take months or longer when handled through formal administration. Tampete Homes LLC works alongside select experienced Florida probate attorneys who handle summary administrations, a streamlined probate option that, in qualifying cases, can be completed in as little as a few weeks. This approach allows heirs to resolve property matters more efficiently while avoiding extended delays.“For many families, receiving a notice of an upcoming tax auction or a mounting code violation fine is overwhelming,” said AL Cakici , Owner and Operator of Tampete Homes LLC. “We provide an option to resolve the issue quickly. We purchase the house outright for cash so the homeowner can avoid worst-case scenarios and get a fresh start.” Cakici, who has over 7 years of real estate experience and has been involved in more than 100 property transactions, emphasizes that his company’s approach offers a neighborly, personalized alternative. Homeowners can sell without making repairs or paying realtor commissions, and closings can occur on the seller’s timeline – often in as little as two weeks. This rapid turnaround and personal touch mean sellers can prevent further financial fallout while dealing with respectful local professionals, not banks or impersonal institutions.One recent success story illustrates the impact of this model. In a case in Pinellas County, a homeowner was days away from losing a house in a tax auction due to unpaid property taxes. Tampete Homes LLC stepped in at the last minute, negotiated a purchase, and paid the seller's taxes up front, halting the auction process. The sale closed in approximately 30 days, safeguarding the homeowner’s equity and peace of mind. The company notes that the full story of this seller’s experience will soon be shared in a podcast-style testimonial video, offering a first-hand account of how the solution helped avert a crisis.Tampete Homes LLC currently operates across Florida’s Tampa Bay region, including Pinellas, Hillsborough, Pasco, Manatee, and Sarasota counties. As a local homebuyer, the company takes pride in understanding the community’s needs and challenges. Its mission is not only to invest in properties, but also to provide relief and education to homeowners about their options when facing difficult property problems. By acting as a reliable cash buyer, Tampete Homes LLC seeks to prevent families from losing their properties to auctions or prolonged legal battles, all while revitalizing homes and neighborhoods in the process.About Tampete Homes LLC (HomeSellerCashOffer)Tampete Homes LLC is a real estate solutions and investment company based in St. Petersburg, Florida. Operating under the brand name HomeSellerCashOffer, the company specializes in purchasing residential properties for cash, particularly assisting homeowners facing tax delinquency, code enforcement liens, or probate-related issues. Tampete Homes LLC provides a fast, direct home-selling experience – buying houses in any condition and closing on the homeowner’s timeline – to help clients avoid foreclosure auctions, legal complications, or long waits. The company serves the greater Tampa Bay area, including Pinellas, Hillsborough, Pasco, Manatee, and Sarasota counties, with a focus on transparent and community-oriented service.Media Contact:AL Cakici – Owner/Operator, Tampete Homes LLC (d/b/a HomeSellerCashOffer)Phone: (727) 504-9873Email: info@homesellercashoffer.comWebsite: www.homesellercashoffer.com

