‘Meatballs and Mindset – Recipes for a Positive Life’ by Jim Madrid Combines Resilience, Memoir, and Practical Lessons

NH, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Internationally acclaimed author and mindset coach Jim Madrid has released his latest inspirational work, “Meatballs and Mindset – Recipes for a Positive Life.” This transformative book offers a heartfelt blend of personal storytelling, practical strategies, and uplifting insights designed to help readers cultivate resilience and find purpose, no matter the challenges they face.Madrid, a two-time survivor of Stage 4 cancer, weaves together his life experiences - including his Italian heritage, the power of family connection, and effective mindset techniques - into an engaging narrative.“Mindset isn’t about pretending life is easy,” he shares. “It’s about deciding, every single day, that fear doesn’t get the final say. Whether you’re fighting for your life or just through a tough season, the way you think determines how you live.”Key themes in “Meatballs and Mindset” include:• Resilience Through Adversity: Readers follow Madrid’s emotional and mental strategies as he journals through his Stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis and survival, demonstrating how mindset practices can provide strength and clarity.• Actionable Mindset Tools: From reframing negative thoughts to cultivating gratitude, the book offers simple yet effective techniques that readers can immediately apply to their lives.• The Role of Community: Infused with stories of love, laughter, and family meals, Madrid emphasizes the importance of connection and shared purpose in overcoming life’s obstacles.• Balance of Humor and Depth: While “Meatballs and Mindset” candidly addresses serious topics like illness and uncertainty, it also embraces joy and humor, proving that laughter is an essential part of healing.With 274 pages of relatable anecdotes and science-backed mental practices, this inspirational memoir transcends its origin story. “It’s not just a book about surviving cancer,” Madrid explains. “It’s a book about thriving in life despite whatever challenges you face - big or small.”Readers from all walks of life will find the lessons equally relevant to personal growth, leadership, relationships, and everyday stresses.“Meatballs and Mindset” (ISBN: 9781968485672 / 9781968485603) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The hardcover retails for $42.99, the paperback retails for $26.99, and the ebook retails for $2.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.From the Back Cover:Jim Madrid is a globally recognized speaker, mindset coach, and creator of the “Mental Toughness” curriculum - a proven system that has impacted nearly one million people across five continents and seven countries. For decades, Jim has worked with world-class athletes, Fortune 500 leaders, schools, and entire communities to unlock resilience, performance, and purpose.But his most defining chapter came when he faced two Stage 4 cancer diagnoses - pancreatic and non-small cell lung cancer. With no chemotherapy, no surgery, and only targeted radiation, Jim leaned fully into the power of mindset, faith, and vision for healing.Today, Jim is cancer free - a living testament to the principles he teaches. In “Meatballs and Mindset,” he blends that life-changing journey with heartfelt stories from his family table, serving up lessons on gratitude, love, and perseverance. Through his speaking, coaching, and writing, Jim continues to inspire others to live with purpose, optimism, and joy, proving that with the right mindset, even life's toughest seasons can be seasoned beautifully.About the Author:Jim Madrid is a globally recognized author, keynote speaker, and mindset coach with over 30 years of experience helping individuals and organizations build resilience, performance, and purpose. A two-time Stage 4 cancer survivor - now cancer free - Jim is the creator of a widely adopted Mental Toughness curriculum that has impacted nearly one million people worldwide. He is the author of “Get Over It and Get On With It” and “Meatballs and Mindset: Recipes for a Positive Life,” blending real-life experience, mindset science, and heartfelt storytelling to inspire others to overcome adversity and live with optimism and joy.About MindStir Media:MindStir Media LLC is an award-winning book publisher. To learn more about publishing a book with MindStir Media, visit http://mindstirmedia.com or call 800-767-0531.

