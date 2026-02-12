Q3 Advisors Surpasses $9 Billion in Projected Lifetime Tax Savings for Retirement Clients

Colorado firm's proprietary Rothology® has saved 1,700 families an average of $3.2 million in lifetime retirement taxes.

ARVADA, CO, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colorado-based fiduciary firm's Rothologymethodology has helped 1,700 families across all 50 states reduce retirement taxes by an average of $3.2 million Q3 Advisors, LLC , a Colorado-based registered investment advisor specializing in Roth conversion strategy, has reached $9 billion in projected lifetime tax savings identified for clients since the firm's founding in 2019. The milestone reflects growing demand among high-net-worth retirees for specialized tax planning as federal policy shifts continue to reshape retirement income strategies.The firm's proprietary Rothologymethodology, developed by founder Craig Wear, CFP, over his 36-year career as an independent financial planner, analyzes the interplay between Roth conversions, Required Minimum Distributions, Medicare Income-Related Monthly Adjustment Amounts, and multi-generational wealth transfer. Unlike conventional conversion calculators, the approach models tax implications across 30-year projections and accounts for variables that many standard planning tools overlook."Most financial advisors treat Roth conversions as a simple tax bracket comparison," said Craig Wear, CFP, Founder and CEO of Q3 Advisors, LLC. "Our analysis showed that 94 percent of the families we've worked with were leaving substantial money on the table, often because their conversion amounts were either too conservative or poorly timed relative to their Medicare and RMD thresholds."The firm reports that its average client avoids $3.2 million in lifetime taxes while also reducing Medicare premium costs by more than $80,000. These figures reflect the cumulative impact of optimized conversion timing across multiple tax years rather than single-year calculations.Q3 Advisors operates under a fee-only fiduciary model that charges no commissions, sells no financial products, and manages no client assets. The firm's 20 Certified Financial Plannerprofessionals work alongside clients' existing investment advisors and CPAs rather than replacing them, a collaborative approach that addresses a specialized planning need without disrupting established advisory relationships.The milestone arrives as retirement tax planning faces renewed complexity following the One Big Beautiful Bill Act of 2025, which extended Tax Cuts and Jobs Act provisions while introducing new considerations for high-income retirees. The legislation preserved lower federal tax brackets but created additional planning variables around deduction phaseouts and Medicare surcharge calculations that require multi-year modeling.Q3 Advisors, LLC backs its methodology with a refund offer: clients who complete the firm's Rothologyanalysis and do not identify at least $500,000 in potential tax avoidance receive a full refund of their consulting fee. According to the firm, fewer than 2 percent of qualified clients have requested refunds.The company has served families in all 50 states from its Arvada, Colorado headquarters, with the majority of client engagements conducted virtually. Its team includes specialists with prior experience at institutions including Vanguard, Fidelity, Charles Schwab, JPMorgan Chase, and TIAA."The families we work with have spent decades building wealth inside retirement accounts," Wear added. "Our role is to help them transition that wealth into retirement as tax-efficiently as possible, and to ensure their heirs aren't burdened with seven-figure tax bills that could have been avoided with proper planning."About Q3 AdvisorsQ3 Advisors, LLC is a registered investment advisor headquartered in Arvada, Colorado, specializing in Roth conversion optimization, legacy planning, and comprehensive fiduciary financial planning. Founded in 2019 by Craig Wear, CFP, the firm serves clients nationwide through its team of 20 Certified Financial Plannerprofessionals. Q3 Advisors does not sell financial products, earn commissions, or manage client assets. For more information, visit https://q3adv.com/

