A New Survey Highlights That St. Louis Road Safety is a Prominent Issue

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Road safety in St. Louis remains a serious concern for residents. Despite efforts to improve the city’s infrastructure, many people still feel that its roads are not designed to accommodate all road users, including drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists. As St. Louis continues to grow and evolve, it is becoming increasingly clear that road safety must be a top priority to ensure everyone can travel safely.Brown & Crouppen surveyed local St. Louis residents to gain valuable insight into what is being done to improve safety and where more work is needed. The results follow:SURVEY RESULTS: HOW ST. LOUIS ROADS FAIL TO ACCOMMODATE ALL USERSThe survey results reveal that St. Louis roads are not fully accommodating both drivers and pedestrians. While 70% of respondents feel that current road designs are somewhat adequate, they believe that improvements are necessary. Additionally, 16% of respondents feel that these designs are poorly structured, indicating a significant gap in meeting the needs of all road users.When it comes to pedestrian safety, nearly half of respondents (47%) feel that city planners address concerns only occasionally, while 38% believe pedestrian issues are rarely considered in road planning. This suggests that, while there are efforts to improve safety, pedestrians are not always prioritized in the city’s design plans.These findings point to a clear need for more inclusive road design that better balances the needs of drivers and pedestrians alike. Without substantial changes, pedestrian accidents in St. Louis will remain a significant concern.THE MOST DANGEROUS INTERSECTIONS IN ST. LOUIS, MOSurvey respondents identified several intersections as the most dangerous spots in St. Louis. These are high-risk zones where cyclists, pedestrians, and drivers frequently interact. Residents flagged the following intersections as the highest risk:- Kingshighway Boulevard & Lindell Boulevard (cited by 42% of respondents)- Grand Boulevard & Forest Park Parkway (41%)- Watson Road & Chippewa Street (36%)- Halls Ferry Road & Riverview Circle (26%)- Kingshighway Boulevard & Southwest Avenue (25%)- Chouteau Avenue & South Vandeventer Avenue (19%)Busy downtown areas, event-heavy zones near sports venues, Forest Park, and major arterial roads where pedestrian traffic and high vehicle speeds collide were also highlighted as problematic.These locations are hotspots for accidents, where both vehicle and pedestrian traffic can merge in dangerous ways. If you’ve been injured in a car accident at one of these intersections or elsewhere, our team of St. Louis car accident attorneys can help guide you through the legal process.FREQUENT DISTRACTION AMONG DRIVERS AND PEDESTRIANS76% of survey respondents reported that both drivers and pedestrians are frequently distracted. This statistic highlights the significant role that distraction plays in accidents on St. Louis roads.Distracted driving is a leading cause of traffic accidents, with texting and driving being one of the most common forms of distraction. However, pedestrian distraction—such as crossing outside marked areas or failing to stay alert—can be just as dangerous. This combination increases the likelihood of accidents and injuries for both parties.INFRASTRUCTURE, WEATHER, AND CONGESTION INCREASE RISKInfrastructure problems also contribute heavily to accidents on St. Louis streets. 48% of respondents reported personally witnessing or being involved in an accident due to poor infrastructure, such as narrow lanes, inadequate crosswalks, and poor lighting. These infrastructure gaps make navigating the city especially dangerous for pedestrians.In addition, weather conditions and traffic congestion often exacerbate the risks. Inclement weather can make already dangerous intersections even more hazardous, while heavy traffic increases the chances of collisions. Improving infrastructure is essential, but better management of these other factors is also necessary to ensure safety.

