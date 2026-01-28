FORMER TRUMP DEPUTY SPECIAL ENVOY FOR COMBATING ANTISEMITISM ELLIE COHANIM JOINS THE AMERICAN HINDU JEWISH CONGRESS

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Hindu Jewish Congress (AHJC), an advocacy champion against Hindu-hate and antisemitism, today announced the appointment of Ellie Cohanim as Political Director, effective January 27, 2026. Ms. Cohanim will be responsible for leading campaigns to build awareness of the organization’s issues and concerns and to advocate for regulatory and legislative change.“Ellie Cohanim brings an extraordinary combination of diplomatic experience, moral clarity, and interfaith leadership,” said Arthur Kapoor, Chairman of the American Hindu Jewish Congress. “Her appointment reflects AHJC’s commitment to principled advocacy and to building strong, values-based alliances between Hindus, Jews, and other faith communities.”A renowned Jewish community leader for her work combating antisemitism, Ms. Cohanim is the host of American Unfiltered with Ellie Cohanim, the first U.S.-based program on the Al Arabiya English Network, where she has brought global attention to issues of extremism, human rights, and democratic values.As the first Iranian-born Jewish envoy, she served in the first Trump Administration as Deputy Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism (2019–2021). In this role, she led diplomatic initiatives resulting in historic breakthroughs in the Muslim world, including forging groundbreaking partnerships with the King Hamad Global Centre for Peaceful Co-Existence of Bahrain and the Association Mimouna of Morocco to combat antisemitism, anti-Zionism, and Islamophobia; persuading the Global Imams Council (GIC) to adopt the IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism; and securing the removal of antisemitic content from textbooks in the MENA region—all as part of the Abraham Accords efforts.“I am honored to join the American Hindu Jewish Congress and to work under the leadership of Chairman Arthur Kapoor,” said Ms. Cohanim. “At a time of rising extremism and global uncertainty, the partnership between the Hindu and Jewish communities is both vital and powerful. Together, we can advance freedom, pluralism, and democratic values.”The American Hindu Jewish Congress (AHJC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening ties between Hindu and Jewish communities, promoting interfaith dialogue, and advancing shared civilizational values through policy engagement and public education.

