Public invited to SR 305 High School Road in-person open house Feb. 11 on Bainbridge Island

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND – The Washington State Department of Transportation is planning safety improvements at the intersection of State Route 305 and High School Road on Bainbridge Island.

To collect input about this work, WSDOT will host an open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 11, at Woodward Middle School.

WSDOT is in the pre-design phase of this project, which provides an opportunity for community input. WSDOT is looking at safety and Complete Streets improvements at the intersection. The improvements will make the intersection safer for those who walk, bike or roll.

Target Zero

Target Zero is WSDOT’s safety improvement program. It aims to reduce serious and fatal crashes on state highways. The program focuses on two aspects: crash reduction and crash prevention.

WSDOT periodically evaluates the crash history at all intersections in the state. This helps WSDOT find locations most in need of improvement.

The intersection at SR 305 and High School Road has a history of fatal and serious injury collisions that placed it on the state’s safety priority programming. WSDOT is planning to build a roundabout at this location to reduce serious crashes. This is consistent with other improvements along the SR 305 corridor.

Roundabouts reduce fatal and serious injury collisions by promoting lower vehicle speeds and reducing conflict points at intersections. Roundabout designs also reduce fatal crashes by 90 percent and serious injury crashes by 75 percent, according to the Federal Highway Administration. The curved roads and one-way travel around the roundabout eliminate the possibility of "T-bone" and head-on collisions.

SR 305 High School Road Pre-Design in-person open house

When: 5 - 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 11.

Where: Woodward Middle School commons, 9125 Sportsman Club Road Northeast, Bainbridge Island

Details: There is no formal presentation. Attendees are welcome to drop by anytime during the event. Team members will be available to explain the design, answer questions and take comments.

WSDOT also will host an online open house on its Engage page beginning Monday, Feb. 2. The information in the online open house will be the same as the in-person open house events. A link to the online open house will be shared in a subsequent news release and on the pre-design study website.