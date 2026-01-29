Pima Medical Institute Launches Online Medical Administrative Assistant Program

Pima Medical Institute

Eight-month certificate* addresses growing demand for front-office healthcare professionals

Healthcare providers need staff to navigate complex systems. Our online program provides that training with the flexibility working adults need.” — Michele Poulos, Director of Online Education, Pima Medical Institute.

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pima Medical Institute officially announced the launch of its 100% online Medical Administrative Assistant (MAA) certificate program. The fully online format enables students nationwide to train for entry-level healthcare positions in as few as eight months. *The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects approximately 4% employment growth for medical secretaries and administrative assistants through 2032, adding approximately 44,000 new positions annually. Healthcare facilities across the country report difficulty filling front office roles that require specialized knowledge of medical terminology, insurance procedures and electronic health record systems. Pima Medical's online MAA program trains students in medical office management, patient scheduling systems, healthcare documentation, medical billing and coding fundamentals and HIPAA compliance. The curriculum aligns with industry-standard software platforms used in clinics, hospitals, physician practices and outpatient facilities."Healthcare providers need administrative staff who can navigate complex insurance systems, manage patient records accurately and communicate effectively with both clinical teams and patients," said Michele Poulos, M.Ed., Director of Online Education at Pima Medical Institute. "Our online program provides that training with the flexibility working adults need."The asynchronous online format allows students to complete coursework on their schedule while receiving support from instructors with direct medical office experience. The program includes training on electronic health record (EHR) platforms, practice management software and medical billing systems currently used in healthcare settings.PROGRAM SPECIFICS:• Credential: Medical Administrative Assistant Certificate• Delivery: 100% online, asynchronous with instructor support• Duration: 8 months (32 weeks) *• Next Cohort Start(s): February 4, 2026 and May 27, 2026• Accreditation: Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES)Enrollments for the February 4, 2026 start date are happening now. Prospective students can learn more about the program at pmi.edu.ABOUT PIMA MEDICAL INSTITUTEEstablished in 1972, Pima Medical Institute is an employee-owned institution specializing in healthcare career education. Pima Medical operates online programs and has 16 ground campus locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas and Washington, offering certificate, associate, bachelor's and master's degree programs in medical, dental and veterinary fields. Additional information can be found at pmi.edu.*individual program completion time may vary

