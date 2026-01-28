Early childhood grant opportunity promotes parent support programs for children and families

The Iowa Department of Education is now accepting grant applications for the Shared Visions Parent Support Program for fiscal years 2027-31. Applications may be submitted by an Iowa public school district, area education agency or other nonprofit organization that administers quality educational support programs to parents of children ages birth to 5 years old who meet identified risk factors.

As a part of Iowa’s Shared Visions Programs, the state-funded Shared Visions Parent Support Program is an early childhood initiative that supports the healthy development and early learning success of young children across the state. High-quality preschool and parent support services help build strong foundations for learning, strengthen families and ensure every child has the opportunity to reach their full potential.

In partnership with the Child Development Coordinating Council, the Department awarded programs in five counties through the Shared Visions Parent Support Program in fiscal year 2026.

Funding for the Shared Visions Parent Support Program is dependent on state appropriations. As established in Iowa Code 256A, the Child Development Coordinating Council advises the Department on the administration and implementation of Shared Visions programming and services, including the Shared Visions Parent Support Program.

Grant application materials for the Shared Visions Parent Support Program can be accessed in IowaGrants. A recorded informational webinar addressing grant requirements and the application process is available to assist applicants. All grant applications must be submitted in the IowaGrants system by March 26 at 4:30 p.m.

For more information on the program and application process, visit the Department’s Shared Visions Programs webpage. Specific questions can be directed to Marianne Adams at marianne.adams@iowa.gov.