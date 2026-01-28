Oak Haven Massage Launches Infrared Sauna Services in Austin and San Antonio

Oak Haven Massage launches private 25-min infrared sauna sessions in Austin and San Antonio (select locations) to aid muscle recovery, stress, and sleep.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Multi-location wellness provider introduces infrared sauna therapy at select Austin and San Antonio studios in January 2026 Oak Haven Massage will launch infrared sauna services at select locations in January 2026, expanding its wellness offerings in response to growing client demand for effective solutions to muscle recovery, stress management, and improved sleep. The rollout marks a strategic service expansion for the multi-location provider, bringing infrared therapy to both the Austin and San Antonio markets simultaneously.The new service features private 25-minute infrared sauna sessions that use gentle infrared light technology to warm the body directly rather than heating surrounding air. This approach promotes deeper, more therapeutic sweating that supports muscle recovery and relaxation. Unlike traditional saunas that can feel overwhelming, the infrared method creates a more comfortable experience while delivering physiological benefits at lower ambient temperatures.Oak Haven Massage identified the need for this service after tracking client feedback over the past 18 months. Many clients receiving massage therapy reported persistent challenges with post-workout recovery, chronic tension from desk work, and difficulty achieving restorative sleep despite regular bodywork sessions."We kept hearing the same patterns from our clients—they'd feel amazing after a massage, but the muscle soreness and stress would creep back faster than they wanted," said Allison, CEO of Oak Haven Massage. "Infrared sauna therapy offers a complementary approach that extends those recovery benefits between massage appointments."The service will be available at select Oak Haven Massage locations, with two pricing options: individual 25-minute sessions for $30, or an unlimited monthly membership at $55 that allows one session per day, including weekends. The membership model is designed to improve accessibility and flexibility, allowing clients to use sessions at participating studios and share access with family members. This approach supports convenient access to infrared sauna therapy across both the Austin and San Antonio markets.Each private session provides focused relaxation time in a controlled environment, designed for clients to incorporate heat therapy into their regular wellness routine without requiring hour-long time commitments. The 25-minute duration aligns with commonly recommended guidelines for infrared sauna use while fitting easily into busy schedules.Oak Haven Massage operates four locations across Austin and San Antonio, serving clients at its South 1st Street and Mopac studios in Austin, as well as its Huebner Road and Alamo Heights studios in San Antonio. The infrared sauna rollout at select locations reflects the company’s continued focus on expanding evidence-informed wellness services while maintaining a consistent client experience across both markets. CEO Allison’s background in therapeutic bodywork and team development helped guide the expansion beyond traditional massage modalities.The infrared sauna addition reflects broader trends in the Austin and San Antonio health and wellness markets, where consumers increasingly seek integrated approaches to stress management and physical recovery. The service launches as part of the studio’s commitment to addressing the full spectrum of client wellness needs across both regions.Booking for infrared sauna sessions will open in early January 2026 through Oak Haven Massage’s online scheduling system at select locations. Current massage therapy clients will receive priority access to introductory sessions at their preferred studio.About Oak Haven MassageOak Haven Massage is a Texas-based wellness studio specializing in therapeutic massage and recovery services, with locations in Austin and San Antonio. Founded and led by CEO Allison, the studio focuses on personalized client care and building lasting relationships within the communities it serves. For more information, visit https://www.oakhavenmassage.com/

