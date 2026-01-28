Green Path Tech Announces New Book by CEO Andy Hedrick, The 2V 2R Rapid Sales Growth System

Book Release - The 2V 2R Rapid Sales Growth System

Framework helps B2B organizations generate more sales opportunities, improve close rates, and shorten sales cycles in today’s buying environment.

...executives dramatically changed their purchasing behaviors. The shift happened quietly, and most of the sales world missed it.” — Andy Hedrick

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Andy Hedrick, founding member and CEO of Green Path Tech, today announced the release of his new book, The 2V 2R Rapid Sales Growth System . The book offers a practical framework for improving close rates and shortening sales cycles in today’s B2B buying environment.Many B2B sales teams are experiencing what leaders call “decision drag.” Even with active pipelines, conversion rates are declining, and sales cycles are lengthening. Buying committees are expanding with approval processes that require more internal agreement. Executives are also requesting more proof before committing time or budget.Click for 2-Minute Video: How and Why The B2B Buyer Process Changed Dramatically “During the past 10 years, and even more so after 2020, executives dramatically changed their purchasing behaviors. The shift happened quietly, and most of the sales world missed it,” said Hedrick. “Using the 2V 2R Rapid Sales Growth System, we have generated over $50 billion in new sales pipelines and have closed deals worth hundreds of millions with our partners while this shift was underway. I wrote this book to help CEO’s and Sales Leaders break through the stall to grow faster and more efficiently.”In today’s B2B environment, the buyer journey has shifted substantially. Before speaking with a salesperson, executives often assess vendors digitally based on their credibility signals, including web presence, content, social proof, verified results, and message clarity. If what they find doesn’t inspire confidence, they don’t negotiate - they pull back.Drawing on over 30 years of experience in B2B sales, demand generation, and executive consulting, Hedrick explains how to reduce uncertainty and gain momentum using the 2V 2R model. The framework detailed in the book shows how executives decide by balancing Value and Verified Results against Risk and Resistance—and why deals stall when proof and clarity don’t outweigh the perceived uncertainty and obstacles.Instead of relying on volume-based outreach or hustle-driven tactics, The 2V 2R Rapid Sales Growth System teaches sales leaders how to build trust before the first conversation through stronger, more effective messaging, content, outreach, sales decks, proposals, and digital presence.2V 2R Results and Client Testimonials☑ Generated over $500M in new revenue☑ Delivered more than $50B in new sales pipelines for partners☑ Generated 15X - 35X returns on sales-growth initiatives"The sales automation has been phenomenal. It's like making investments where your money is making money when you are sleeping."- Ryan Rogers | Founder / CEO"Andy and his team helped to generate over 200 inbound lead messages in 3.5 months with their solution. I am very pleased with the results."- Brad McBride | President / CEO"….game changer in getting appointments with the right people using a better approach in our digital age….far exceeded my expectations"- Adam Taylor | IT ConsultantGet The BookThe 2V 2R Rapid Sales Growth System is available digitally, in paperback, and in hardcover from Amazon.Free 15-Minute Strategy SessionTo support the book launch, Green Path Tech is announcing a complementary 15-minute strategy session to help CEO’s and Sales Leaders understand how to apply this system in real-world sales settings. For more information, visit: https://greenpathtech.com/2v2r About Green Path TechGreen Path Tech works with B2B executive leaders to accelerate growth through training, consulting, sales automation, outsourced sales staffing, and inbound demand-generation solutions. By aligning business strategy, messaging, and execution, Green Path Tech helps organizations drive revenue growth, reduce operational costs, and improve overall financial performance.Prior to founding the company in 2018, Andy led strategic initiatives across nine countries, managing and developing teams of up to 100 professionals. With a foundation in Industrial Engineering, he has built his career around identifying more efficient, scalable, and effective ways for organizations to operate and grow.Rocket Sales Pros, a division of Green Path Tech, provides training, executive-level sales leadership, business development teams, and automated demand generation systems. Through media-driven credibility and scalable sales infrastructure, Rocket Sales Pros helps clients connect with decision-makers and build predictable, high-quality revenue pipelines.For more information, visit www.greenpathtech.com

