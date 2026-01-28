Mic Crenshaw Releases His New Single 'Afrika' featuring Kiloriti and A’ Revolution9

Mic, Kiloriti and A' Revolution spit bars about Pan African consciousness as a solution to the issues facing Black and Brown people within the United States.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- " Afrika " is the latest single from Mic Crenshaw featuring Kiloriti and A' Revolution from his new album, Retribution. Filmed in Zanzibar, Arusha, Tanzania and Portland Oregon, Mic, Kiloriti and A' Revolution spit bars about Pan African consciousness as a solution to the worsening conditions of discrimination, systemic racism, economic inequality, and countless other issues of disparity facing Black and Brown people within the United States.From the stunning visuals at the beginning of the video, Mic Crenshaw establishes his love for both the Motherland and his current home town in Oregon. Simultaneously Kiloriti raps and sings in a beautiful multilingual performance, flowing seamlessly between Swahili, Maasai and English about global unity among Africans on their native shores, throughout the Diaspora and all of humanity. As the 3 MCs exchange revolutionary lyrics back and forth among different backdrops of lush landscapes, turquoise oceans and the Bush the powerful message of unity can be felt in each rhyme.Raised on Hip Hop, Funk, Metal, House, Punk and Reggae, Mic Crenshaw would later embrace Dancehall and Afrobeat in his diverse musical influences and tastes. Crenshaw's sharp commentary that can be heard so strongly within his music is forged through decades of social justice intertwined with activism and multiple, creative, cultural exchange projects on the continent of Africa.Crenshaw's previous single, "Retribution" was the second release from his upcoming album of the same name, an autobiographical work detailing Mic's social, emotional, psychological, political and cultural development. “Retribution,” “Africa” and "We Are Tigers" are all also both produced by Johnny Cool . A multifaceted producer and artist, who's worked with Ella Mai, John Legend and the lyrical legend, Rakim. Crenshaw has long worked with African MCs from Kenya, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. For at least two decades Mic Crenshaw has been working with the group Soundz of the South, from Cape Town. They actually introduced him to the term, cultural activist and Crenshaw has identified himself as that ever since. The songs are all rooted in Hip Hop, Punk, Dancehall and Soul and the album is a reflection of all the life experiences that have gone into creating and defining his unique journey.About Mic Crenshaw:Originally from Chicago, raised in between the Windy City and Minneapolis, he now resides in Portland, Oregon. As an independent artist, poet, educator, media producer and activist, Mic Crenshaw has been making a difference in the world since he was a teenager. A founding member of the Minneapolis Baldies and Anti Racist Action, youth movements that actively confronted white supremacist gangs within the hard-core music scene. He's also a lead U.S. organizer for the Afrikan Hip-Hop Caravan, using cultural activism to develop international solidarity related to Human Rights and justice through Hip-Hop combined with popular education.Mic Crenshaw is also the co-founder of GlobalFam, a record label, lifestyle and entertainment company. As well as the Executive Director of Education Without Borders, which supports education, music and art initiatives across the globe. Through their combined efforts the organizations launched a project to create (and maintain) a computer center for disadvantaged youth in Burundi, Central Africa.

Afrika

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.