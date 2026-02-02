COMMUNITY FOUNDATION FOR PALM BEACH AND MARTIN COUNTIES OPENS ANNUAL SCHOLARSHIP CYCLE ON FEBRUARY 2

Community Foundation Logo Reg. Community Foundation Scholarship Recipient Community Foundation Scholarship Recipients Community Foundation Scholarship Recipients

More than 140 Scholarships Available for High School Seniors Enrolling in Colleges, Universities, and Trade or Vocational Programs in Summer/Fall 2026

Scholarships are transformative investments that change the trajectory of a student’s life while strengthening families and our broader community.” — Danita R. DeHaney, President & CEO of the Community Foundation

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties, a nonprofit organization that leads partnerships with donors, nonprofits and community members to address the region’s chronic and emerging issues, today announced the launch of its annual Scholarship Program for local high school students.Applications open today, February 2, 2026, and will be accepted through March 4, 2026. The program offers more than 140 need- and merit-based scholarships, with awards averaging $12,000, for students enrolling in colleges, universities, trade schools or vocational programs in summer or fall.In 2025, the Community Foundation awarded scholarships totaling $1.4 million to students in Palm Beach and Martin Counties. The nonprofit had received more than 800 applications. Since the program’s launch in 1985, the Community Foundation has distributed $19.1 million through nearly 3,500 scholarships to deserving students. This year marks the program’s 41st year of expanding access to higher education.“Our mission is to open doors for motivated students in Palm Beach and Martin Counties by removing the financial barriers that stand between them and their goals,” said Joanne Julien, chair of the Community Foundation’s Scholarship Committee. “Each year, we are inspired by the resilience, ambition, and potential of our applicants, and we look forward to supporting the next class of scholars as they pursue their education and future careers.”“Scholarships are transformative investments that change the trajectory of a student’s life while strengthening families and our broader community,” said Danita R. DeHaney, president and CEO of the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties. “With the support of our donors, we are committed to expanding access to higher education for students, especially those who are the first in their families to attend college, because investing in their success is an investment in the future of Palm Beach and Martin Counties.”About the ApplicationThe Scholarship Program application opens February 2, 2026 for those planning to enroll in college or a trade or vocational program in the summer and fall of 2026. Applications close on March 4, 2026, at 5 p.m. EST. Scholarship interviews will take place in April, with recipients notified in mid-June and funds distributed in July. A scholar celebration will be held on June 19, 2026.Applicants must have a minimum grade point average of 2.0, be a graduating high school senior from Palm Beach or Martin County, demonstrate financial need and/or academic achievement, and be accepted to an accredited college, university or vocational/trade program. Some scholarships include additional eligibility criteria such as being a member of the school’s band, playing on the softball team, or pursuing a career in accounting.The Community Foundation’s Scholarship Committee reviews applications and matches candidates to scholarship funds based on established criteria. Select scholarships require interviews. Final award recommendations are approved by the Community Foundation’s Board of Directors.Key ScholarshipsThe Community Foundation is drawing attention to several scholarship opportunities that may be a strong fit for students with specific backgrounds or career goals. These awards reflect the diverse paths students take toward higher education and workforce training.-Allison’s Gift – For students who have placed a child for adoption, with preference for recent Florida-based adoptions.-Bennett/Darwin Family Scholarship Fund – For Palm Beach County seniors pursuing law-related studies.-Cynthia Wells Chick Scholarship Fund – For Palm Beach and Martin County seniors with JROTC experience continuing to higher education or vocational training.-James H. Davis Memorial Scholarship Fund – For students pursuing agriculture or plant science–related fields.-Lawrence A. Sanders Scholarship Fund for Creative Writing – For Palm Beach and Martin County seniors pursuing creative writing at a Florida-based school.-Lawrence A. Sanders Foundation STEM Scholarship Fund – For Palm Beach and Martin County seniors majoring in STEM fields, with preference for engineering.-Oristano Scholar Fund – For Palm Beach and Martin County seniors interested in medical careers.-The Weitz Company Scholarship Fund – For eligible students pursuing careers in construction, engineering, architecture, or related fields.To view all available scholarships, apply, or learn more about the process, visit yourcommunityfoundation.org/scholarship-seekers/.About the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties is a nonprofit organization that leads philanthropy locally. The foundation provides charitable expertise and vehicles to increase the investment options on behalf of individuals, family foundations, and corporations. Since 1972, the foundation has distributed over $275 million in grants and scholarships aimed at closing the area’s opportunity gaps. With its vast network of donors and nonprofit partners, the foundation supports initiatives that improve youth and education, economic opportunity, thriving communities, and crisis preparation and response. Learn more at yourcommunityfoundation.org.

