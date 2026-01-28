Glennville, GA (January 28, 2026) - The GBI has arrested and charged Dale Lehman Barnard, age 66, of Glennville, Georgia, with Child Molestation, Aggravated Child Molestation, and Criminal Trespass. Barnard is the Chief of the Glennville Fire Department.

On January 27, 2026, the Glennville Police Department responded to a 911 call from a minor who reported that Barnard entered his home and molested him. The Glennville Police Department and the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office then requested the GBI to investigate child molestation allegations on January 27, 2026. Law enforcement recovered evidence from the home that supports the minor’s report.

Barnard was booked into the Tattnall County Jail.

This case is active and ongoing. Once complete, the case will be given to the Atlantic Judicial District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.