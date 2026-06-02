New Choices Recovery Center Introduces Vaping Awareness & Education PSA Campaign

Think they'd care if you quit - Anti-Vaping PSA Campaign Keep our planet clean - New Choices Anti-Vaping PSA Campaign Still choosing this? - New Choices Anti-Vaping PSA

Multimedia campaign addresses the dangers of vaping use, nicotine addiction issues, and also features the health risks associated with vaping.

Prevention works best when schools, families, and community partners work together to ensure our youth have the tools, confidence, and support to stay informed, safe, and in control of their future.” — Jessica Nivens, Prevention Director, New Choices Recovery Center

SCHENECTADY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Choices Recovery Center , a not-for-profit Agency licensed by the New York State Office of Addictions Services and Supports, has launched an Vaping Awareness & Education PSA Campaign in partnership with Trellis Marketing , Inc. and New York State Association of Counties ( NYSAC ).Recognizing the adverse impact vaping has had on area residents, the organization sought to take advantage of a multi-media PSA campaign that delivers compelling creative to educate residents on the dangers of vaping use and provide resources on how to seek help.“We’re seeing vaping show up earlier and more often for young people,” says Jessica Nivens, Prevention Director, New Choices Recovery Center, “and families are asking for clear information and real support – not judgment. This campaign is about meeting our community where they are with prevention education that’s practical, relatable, and focused on helping youth make healthier choices.”The Vaping Awareness & Education Program developed out of the Opioid Awareness & Education Program which had its beginnings in 2018 when members of the New York State Coroners Association were distraught at the volume of deaths resulting from opioid overdoses and felt compelled to “do something.” They reached out to the New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC) and Trellis Marketing, who was engaged early in the conversation and crafted award-winning creative and a cost-effective media plan that delivered this vital messaging throughout New York State.Today the challenge remains not only with opioids but also now with vaping. While the total number of young vapers has declined from its 2019 peak, those who do vape are more heavily addicted, using products daily, and struggling to quit. The landscape is now dominated by high-nicotine, flavored disposable devices that are often illegal, easily concealed, and frequently used to cope with mental health issues like anxiety and depression.“Our research shows an 18.7% youth vaping rate in New York State—nearly double the 10% national average and a serious public health concern,” said Steve Acquario, Executive Director of NYSAC. “We commend New Choices Recovery Center’s leadership in confronting this crisis and are proud to endorse this PSA campaign, which highlights the dangers of vaping, its associated health risks, and how it is a gateway to nicotine addiction.”For more information on New Choices Recovery Center County’s Vaping Awareness & Education PSA Campaign please visit unvapenewchoices.org. Counties across the United States interested in participating in this important initiative can visit www.trellismarketing.com/compellingPSA/ ###About New Choices Recovery Center:New Choices Recovery Center, is located in Schenectady, New York, at 728 State Street, near the corner of State Street and Nott-Terrace. They are a not-for-profit Agency licensed by the New York State Office of Addictions Services and Supports. Their Mission Statement is: "New Choices Recovery Center, through its caring responsive staff, provides innovative and comprehensive addiction treatment services that enhance the quality of life for the individuals and the community we serve." New Choices Recovery Center ensures that all participants in its programs receive services from staff who are dedicated, competent, respectful of personal dignity and integrity, and are affirming of gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, race, culture, and religion. They work with its community, individuals and families to promote health and wellness, provide prevention, treatment and recovery services and supports.About Trellis Marketing:Trellis Marketing, Inc., established in 2006, is a women-owned MWBE award-winning advertising agency and video production company specializing in advertising campaigns, media placement, digital and online presence, creative content, visuals, and graphic design. Trellis' leadership on the See the Signs, Save a Life campaign was celebrated at the 2018 Capital Region MARCOM Awards, highlighting its significance and success in community health initiatives. The recognition not only honored the creative and impactful work of the Trellis Marketing team but also underscored the continuous effort needed to educate the public on this critical issue. Trellis is known for its ability to quickly and affordably create customized Public Service Announcements and related collateral.About NYSAC:The New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC) represents New York's 62 counties, including the City of New York, before Federal, State and Local officials on matters germane to county governments. We educate, train and provide research on public policy to Federal, State and Local officials and to the membership on issues important to counties. As the voice of county leaders throughout New York State, NYSAC communicates the needs and recommendations of our county officials to State lawmakers. Local government is at the heart of New York State, and NYSAC is proud to represent the counties and their elected and appointed officials throughout New York. NYSAC's success comes from our ability to unify all counties, regardless of size, region, or political ideology, around the shared interests of a diverse state. Our collaborative approach empowers county officials to advocate for their needs, network, and learn from each other.

New Choices Recovery Anti-Vaping PSA "Keep the Door Open V1"

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