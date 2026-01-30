Fukuda Denshi USA Announces the Launch of the LX-1300 Telemetry Transmitter and LXN-1000 NIBP Monitor

LX-1300 Telemetry Transmitter & LXN-1000 NIBP Monitor

Fukuda Denshi USA launches the LX-1300 and LXN-1000, delivering an integrated solution for unified vital signs monitoring and streamlined clinical workflows.

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fukuda Denshi USA, Inc. is pleased to announce the launch of the LX-1300 series telemetry transmitter alongside the LXN-1000 non-invasive blood pressure (NIBP) monitor, delivering a flexible and integrated solution for comprehensive vital signs monitoring across hospital care settings.The LX-1300 telemetry transmitter provides ECG and respiration monitoring, with selected models offering SpO2 measurement using Masimoor Nellcor™ technologies. Designed for long-term monitoring, the lightweight and compact LX-1300 supports patient mobility and comfort while delivering reliable transmission of critical physiological data.When paired wirelessly with the newly launched LXN-1000 NIBP monitor, the LX-1300 enables unified acquisition and management of vital signs, including blood pressure, through Fukuda Denshi central monitoring systems and EMR connectivity. This integrated approach helps streamline clinical workflows and supports more efficient patient monitoring without adding complexity at the bedside.The LXN-1000 is a portable, non-invasive blood pressure monitor designed for flexible use in telemetry environments. It measures systolic, diastolic, and mean arterial pressure, as well as pulse rate, using the oscillometric method. The device supports Bluetooth communication and is compatible with DS-1000 series blood pressure cuffs, allowing facilities to reuse existing accessories and reduce additional equipment costs.The LX-1300 series offers flexible battery performance depending on configuration, battery type, and monitoring conditions, supporting extended operation for continuous ECG monitoring. Shared ECG cable compatibility with Fukuda Denshi bedside monitors enables seamless device transitions, helping reduce inventory requirements and staff training needs. In addition, IPX8 waterproof performance supports easy cleaning and reliable operation in demanding clinical environments.Additional functions such as Alarm Suspend, Monitor Suspend, and Nurse Call can be assigned to the function key on the LX-1300, helping enhance the patient experience by minimizing unnecessary audible alarms while maintaining centralized monitoring and patient safety.Together, the LX-1300 telemetry transmitter and LXN-1000 NIBP monitor provide a scalable and future-ready platform for unified vital signs monitoring, supporting hospitals as they adapt to evolving clinical and operational needs.---AvailabilityThe LX-1300 Telemetry Transmitter and LXN-1000 Non-Invasive Blood Pressure Monitor are now available in the United States.---About Fukuda DenshiFukuda Denshi is a global leader in patient monitoring and diagnostic solutions, dedicated to advancing medical technology and improving patient care. With decades of experience in clinical innovation, Fukuda Denshi delivers solutions that help healthcare professionals monitor, diagnose, and treat patients with confidence. Learn more at www.fukudaamerica.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.