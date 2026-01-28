ADOT Adopt a Highway volunteers made a big impact during 2025

PHOENIX – Numbers only begin to describe the value that Adopt a Highway volunteers brought to state highways during 2025, but they are impressive nonetheless:

Bags of litter collected: 12,211

Individuals volunteering: 7,270

Groups participating: 764

Total hours worked: 16,163

Value of these efforts: $545,000

“ADOT is grateful to these civic-minded individuals and groups who dedicate time and effort to their adopted stretches of highway,” said Mary Currie, ADOT’s Adopt a Highway Program Manager. “We hope their contributions inspire others to follow their example by volunteering themselves, encouraging others not to litter and securing their loads.”

There are plenty of miles to adopt along state highways, and getting started is as simple as visiting azdot.gov/adoptahighway. Groups receive two-year permits to clean up roadside litter on highway segments, usually a mile in each direction and largely in rural areas, that are deemed safe for volunteers.

Groups agree to pick up litter in an adopted stretch at least once per year and preferably three or more times a year. They coordinate with ADOT to arrange for safety vests, litter bags and training for pickup events.

Another benefit: Each adopted stretch has a recognition sign bearing the Adopt a Highway group’s name.

For more information and to join our Adopt a Highway family, please visit azdot.gov/adoptahighway.