Galen College of Nursing Welcomes Key Leaders to Board of Directors

Galen College of Nursing Dr. Janice Brewington Lynda Benton

Janice Brewington and Lynda Benton to lead Board of Directors as Chair and Vice Chair.

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Galen College of Nursing is pleased to announce the appointment of Janice Brewington, Ph.D., RN, FAAN as Chair and Lynda Benton as Vice Chair of the Board of Directors, ushering in a new era of strategic leadership.The two leaders bring extensive experience in nursing, academic excellence, and healthcare leadership that aligns with Galen’s mission to expand access to quality nursing education and educate confident, competent, and compassionate nurses.Dr. Brewington most recently served as the National League for Nursing Chief Program Officer, where she directed and implemented leadership programs for nurses. She has also served as Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs at North Carolina A&T State University. In 2024, she was selected by the American Academy of Nursing as a Living Legend, in recognition of her transformational impact on nursing.Lynda Benton brings extensive experience in support of nursing through her previous leadership of Johnson & Johnson’s Nursing platform. A Board member since 2024, Benton held numerous roles at Johnson & Johnson including Director of Marketing and Senior Director, Global Community Impact, Strategic Initiatives.During its November 2025 meeting, the Board announced these new appointments while honoring the dedicated service of outgoing Chair Dr. Jane Englebright and former Chair Dr. Fran Roberts. Roberts, who led the Board from March 2022 to January 2024, was succeeded by Englebright, whose leadership began in early 2024. Together, their tenure marked a period of historic expansion for Galen College, growing the institution from five to 25 campuses and increasing enrollment to more than 20,000 active students nationwide.“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Janice Brewington as chair and Lynda Benton as vice chair during such a transformative time for Galen College of Nursing,” said Mark Vogt, CEO of Galen. “Their deep expertise in academic leadership and global healthcare initiatives is exactly what we need to navigate the next phase of our mission.”To further strengthen the Board’s expertise, three new members have also been appointed: Rebecca Love, MSN, RN, FIEL Robyn Begley, DNP, RN, FAAN, and Erica Rossitto, MBA/HCM, BSN, RN, NEA-BC.Rebecca Love is part of an innovative new wave of nurses taking leadership roles in the tech and mobile economy. She currently works as Chief Nursing Officer with connectRN, a tech platform that connects nurses and other healthcare professionals with flexible, on-demand shift openings at healthcare facilities around the country.Dr. Begley joins the Board with a distinguished background in healthcare policy and executive leadership. She served as CEO of the American Organization for Nursing Leadership (AONL) and Chief Nursing Officer and Senior Vice President of Workforce for the American Hospital Association (AHA). Her national leadership is built on a 35-year foundation at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City, N.J., where she concluded her tenure as Vice President of Nursing and Chief Nursing Officer.The final new addition to the board is Erica Rossitto, Senior Vice President and Chief Nurse Executive for HCA Healthcare. A 25-year veteran of the company, Rossitto will lead the nursing agenda in advancing the practice of nursing among HCA Healthcare’s more than 100,000 nurses.“We are equally honored to welcome Rebecca Love, Dr. Robyn Begley, and Erica Rossitto, whose forward-thinking perspectives will be invaluable as we innovate nursing education for the modern era,” Vogt continued. “As we celebrate our expansion to 25 campuses, I am confident that the collective wisdom of this board will ensure we continue to graduate students who are confident, compassionate and fully prepared to meet the critical needs of today’s healthcare environment."Rositto will fill the vacancy left by Dr. Sammie Mosier, whose profound contributions and leadership leave a lasting mark on this Board. Dr. Mosier served as HCA Healthcare’s senior vice president and chief nurse executive from 2021 until her sudden passing late last year. A dedicated member of the board since March 2022, Dr. Mosier’s transformative influence on nursing education and the Galen mission has left an architectural footprint on our institution. Her spirit remains woven into the very fabric of our community.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.