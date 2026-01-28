Ag Forum on Thursday will focus on ag economy and disaster relief; Commissioner Troxler will discuss State of Agriculture

WHO/WHAT: The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is hosting its 20th annual Agricultural Development Forum in conjunction with the Southern Farm Show. The forum will include a 2026 economic and policy outlook, comments from USDA Under Secretary Dudley Hoskins and an overview of the N.C. Ag Disaster Assistance Program. Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler will also present the Exporter of the Year award and deliver his annual State of Agriculture update.



WHEN/WHERE: Thursday, Feb. 5, 9:30 a.m.

Due to a renovation project in the Holshouser Building this year's Ag Forum will be held in a special events tent near the Commercial and Education Building. Parking will be in front of the Commercial and Education Buildings on Hillsborough Street and near the Special Events tent (enter through Gate 1 located on Hillsborough Street).