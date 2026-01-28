Ag Forum on Thursday will focus on ag economy and disaster relief; Commissioner Troxler will discuss State of Agriculture
WHO/WHAT: The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is hosting its 20th annual Agricultural Development Forum in conjunction with the Southern Farm Show. The forum will include a 2026 economic and policy outlook, comments from USDA Under Secretary Dudley Hoskins and an overview of the N.C. Ag Disaster Assistance Program. Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler will also present the Exporter of the Year award and deliver his annual State of Agriculture update.
WHEN/WHERE: Thursday, Feb. 5, 9:30 a.m.
Due to a renovation project in the Holshouser Building this year's Ag Forum will be held in a special events tent near the Commercial and Education Building. Parking will be in front of the Commercial and Education Buildings on Hillsborough Street and near the Special Events tent (enter through Gate 1 located on Hillsborough Street).
|AGENDA*:
|*All times are approximate. Media note: A mult box will be available for sound.
|9:30 a.m.
|Welcome, Steve Troxler, Commissioner of Agriculture
|9:35
|Presentation of Colors, N.C. Forest Service & Pledge of Allegiance, N.C. FFA State Officers
|9:40
|2026 Economic Outlook, Dr. Jeffrey Dorfman Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics North Carolina State University
|10:10
|N.C. Ag Disaster Overview, David Smith, Chief Deputy Commissioner, NCDA&CS
|10:25
|American Farm Bureau Policy Update, Ryan Yates, AFB Director of Policy
|10:55
|USDA Perspective, Dudley Hoskins, USDA Under Secretary, Marketing and Regulatory Programs
|11:25
|Exporter of the Year Award, Commissioner Troxler
|11:35
|State of Agriculture Conversation with Commissioner Troxler and Lynda Loveland, N.C. Farm Bureau Communications Director
