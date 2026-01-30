Miller & Miller Auction’s February 11 Online Pottery Auctions to Offer Rare Martin Brothers Works and Canadian Stoneware

Lot 1 (12pm) – Exceptional Martin Brothers “Wally Bird” Jar. British, 1897. Grotesque anthropomorphic tobacco jar in original salt-glazed colors, 11″ high, marked “London & Southall 6 1897.” Estimate: CA$20,000–$30,000. Lot 2 – Martin Brothers Gothic Vase. British, 1896. Stoneware decorated with dragons and green men, striking black-and-white patterning, 15″ x 8″ x 8″. Estimate: CA$4,000–$6,000. Lot 1 (6pm) – Outstanding Brantford Pottery Frames. Canadian, 1863. Trio of stoneware picture frames stamped for the Effner family, sizes 9.5″ x 8″ x 2″ to 13″ x 10.5″ x 2″. Estimate: CA$4,000–$6,000.

Two sequential online auctions on February 11th offer rare Martin Brothers pottery and a Canadian pottery collection, with lots closing at 12pm and 6pm EST.

This online sale offers something for everyone, from rare small-town wares to museum-quality Canadian earthenware; the range and quality of pieces is truly compelling” — Scott Wallace

NEW HAMBURG, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A rare Martin Brothers “Wally Bird” tobacco jar, a striking Gothic vase, a whimsical face jug, and an outstanding trio of Brantford Pottery stoneware picture frames are a few of the marquee lots in Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd.’s online-only February 11th auctions. The day begins at 12 pm with the Martin Brothers Pottery Exclusive, featuring 17 lots from the collection of Peter and Frances Beulah, followed by a 6 pm general Pottery sale of 115 lots showcasing Canadian stoneware, earthenware, fruit jars, and bottles from across the country.The Martin Brothers Pottery, produced in London and Southall, England, between 1873 and 1914 by Wallace, Walter, Edwin, and Charles Martin, is celebrated for its grotesque animal forms, caricatured human figures, and inventive glazing techniques inspired by Gothic and Renaissance revival movements, Japanese art, and later Art Nouveau.The highlight of the 12 pm sale, an Exceptional “Wally Bird” Jar (Lot 1), boasts a mischievous expression, with one eye tilting upward in a hint of drunken delight; salt-glazed in a remarkable variety of colors, marked “London & Southall 6 1897” on base and lid rim, the 11-inch-tall jar is from the Peter and Frances Beulah Collection and carries an estimate of CA$20,000–$30,000.A Gothic Vase (Lot 2) from 1896 features dragons and green men in striking black-and-white patterning, while a Face Jug (Lot 3) from 1891 displays two smiling faces and a snail-like pour spout; both are in mint condition and estimated at CA$4,000–$6,000.A Handled Fish Vase (Lot 4) from 1905 shows a pair of grotesque fish in exquisite etched detail, fully textured and brimming with character, estimated at CA$3,500–$5,000.“We are thrilled to offer this rare collection of Martin Brothers Pottery,” said Scott Wallace, Consignment Director. “Highlights like the Wally bird, face jug, and floral-and-fauna-decorated vases represent the pinnacle of Martinware; this is a rare chance for Canadian collectors and enthusiasts abroad to own a piece of this remarkable studio pottery.”The 6 pm Pottery sale features a wide-ranging lineup of Canadian stoneware and earthenware, including merchant pieces from Muskoka, Parry Sound, and Western Canada, along with six sunflowers-decorated stoneware from Nicholas Eberhardt Pottery in Toronto.The top lot of this sale, a set of three Brantford Pottery picture frames (Lot 1), is stamped for three members of the Effner family and dates to 1863; the frames range from 9.5″ x 8″ x 2″ to 13″ x 10.5″ x 2″ and are in very good condition, with an estimate of CA$4,000–$6,000.Other standout lots include an extremely rare earthenware flask by Jacob Henry Ahrens of Paris, Ontario (Lot 6) circa 1860-1883, with an iconic and attractive rosy glaze with heavy veining, unmarked with clear indicators it was made by Ahrens; a Nicholas Eberhardt 6 gallon butter churn (Lot 44) circa 1867-1869, with a fabulous huge sunflower; and a deep amber Beaver Quart (Lot 110) circa 1880–1900 with correct button-style lid, all exemplifying the extraordinary depth and diversity of early Canadian pottery.Wallace added, “This online sale offers something for everyone, from rare small-town wares to museum-quality Canadian earthenware; the range and quality of pieces is truly compelling.”Both auctions are online-only, with lots closing sequentially at 12 pm and 6 pm EST. Bidders may participate via MillerandMillerAuctions.com and LiveAuctioneers.For full catalogues and bidding, visit:Martin Brothers Pottery Exclusive (12 pm): https://live.millerandmillerauctions.com/auctions/4-JGE1K5/martin-brothers- pottery-exclusivePottery Sale (6 pm): https://live.millerandmillerauctions.com/auctions/4-JGDXWZ/pottery Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. is Canada’s trusted seller of high-value collections, specializing in pottery, art, antiques, watches, jewelry, and collectibles. The firm provides collectors with a trusted place to buy and sell, and is always accepting quality consignments. To consign a single piece, an estate, or a collection, call (519) 573-3710 or e-mail info@millerandmillerauctions.com. Updates and upcoming sales are posted regularly at www.MillerandMillerAuctions.com

