Big Sky Audiology Clinic to Provide Hearing Aid Resources at Billings Montana Veteran and Community Expo

Local Billings Audiologist Joins 60+ Service Providers to Support Veterans and Families at February 7th Event

Clear communication is vital for veterans who have long suffered hearing loss, and also for those recently transitioning to civilian life and reconnecting with their families.” — Dr. Tracy Hayden, AuD.

BILLINGS, MT, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Big Sky Audiology Clinic of Billings, MT is proud to announce its participation in the upcoming Veteran and Community Expo hosted by the Veterans Navigation Network. As a leading Billings hearing aid center with licensed audiologists , the clinic will offer expertise and resources to help local veterans manage hearing loss and explore modern hearing aids in Billings, MT.The free event takes place Saturday, February 7, 2026, at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center. Doors open at 9:30 AM, with an opening ceremony featuring guest speaker Kelly Rael at 10:00 AM. Big Sky Audiology Clinic will be among 60+ service providers on-site to assist the Veteran community and also others in attendance.The Impact of Service-Related Hearing LossAs the top service-connected disabilities, hearing loss and tinnitus often stem from high-decibel exposure to gunfire, aircraft, or engine rooms. Beyond the physical impairment, this "invisible injury" can lead to social isolation, increased cognitive load, and higher fall risks due to vestibular interference. By addressing these symptoms early with modern hearing aids, veterans can maintain vital social connections and overall health. Receiving a diagnosis and treatment plan can be another hurdle when navigating health insurance and VA benefits.Clarity on VA Benefits and Hearing Aid EligibilityAnother focus for Big Sky Audiology at the expo will be helping veterans understand their path to care. While the VA provides hearing aids and accessories at no cost to eligible enrolled veterans, many are unaware of the Veterans Community Care Program (VCCP). This program may allow veterans to receive their hearing care at local clinics like Big Sky Audiology if they meet specific criteria, such as excessive drive times to the nearest VA facility or long wait times for appointments. The Big Sky Audiology team will be on-site to help veterans understand how to check their enrollment status and request referrals to community providers.By participating in this expo, Big Sky Audiology Clinic aims to provide veterans with direct access to professional hearing health information. The audiology team will be available to answer questions about hearing health, including hearing loss and hearing aids."We are honored to support our local heroes at this expo," says Dr. Tracy Hayden of Big Sky Audiology. "Clear communication is vital for veterans who have long suffered hearing loss, and also for those recently transitioning to civilian life and reconnecting with their families."Event Details and FeaturesThe expo is open to the entire community and offers a wide array of resources beyond healthcare. Attendees can expect:-Food, refreshments, and door prizes-Activities for kids-Breakout sessions-Access to 60+ specialized service providersAbout Big Sky Audiology Clinic of Billings, MTBig Sky Audiology Clinic is a premier hearing aid center serving Billings, MT, and the surrounding regions. Dedicated to improving quality of life through better hearing, the hearing center provides personalized care and the latest technology in hearing aids. They are a highly rated audiology practice with an A+ rating from the local Billings BBB, reflecting their commitment to quality care and exceptional customer service. Contact them today to schedule an appointment.

