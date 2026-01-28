Brandon Woman Sentenced to Four Years in Federal Prison for Distributing Cocaine and Methamphetamine

Tampa, Florida – Temeko Evans (47, Brandon) has been sentenced by U.S. District Judge Thomas P. Barber to four years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute and the distribution of cocaine and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Evans pleaded guilty on October 2, 2025.

