MEMBERS OF A LOCAL HEROIN AND DRUG TRAFFICKING ORGANIZATION SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON

United States Attorney Kurt L. Wall announced the sentencing of five individuals by U.S. Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick in connection with a large-scale cocaine and heroin trafficking network based in East Baton Rouge Parish.

