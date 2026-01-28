Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,520 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 435,413 in the last 365 days.

MEMBERS OF A LOCAL HEROIN AND DRUG TRAFFICKING ORGANIZATION SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON

United States Attorney Kurt L. Wall announced the sentencing of five individuals by U.S. Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick in connection with a large-scale cocaine and heroin trafficking network based in East Baton Rouge Parish. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MEMBERS OF A LOCAL HEROIN AND DRUG TRAFFICKING ORGANIZATION SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.