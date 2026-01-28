United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of West Virginia hits quarter billion-dollar milestone in Fiscal Year 2025

In Fiscal Year 2025, the Affirmative Civil Enforcement Unit (ACE Unit) of the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of West Virginia (USAO NDWV) reached a major milestone by recovering over a quarter of a billion dollars in False Claims Act (FCA) and Controlled Substances Act (CSA) damages and civil penalties since the unit formed and actively began tracking this data in 2003.

