Texas Man Sentenced to 15 Years for Enticing Minors to Engage in Illegal Sexual Activity

Tampa, Florida – Joshua Allen (34, Houston, TX) has been sentenced by U.S. District Judge Thomas Barber to 15 years in federal prison, followed by 15 years of supervised release, for two counts of enticing or coercing a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity. The court also ordered Allen to forfeit a cellular phone, which was used in the commission of the offense, and to register as a sex offender. Allen pleaded guilty in August 2025.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.