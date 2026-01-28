Justice Department Recognizes Arizona’s Successful Completion of Disability Access Reforms at Statewide Corrections Facilities

The Justice Department announced today the successful completion of reforms required under an agreement with the Arizona statewide prison system, the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation, and Reentry (ADCRR). The Department concluded its Nov. 16, 2023 agreement with ADCRR, which resolved the Justice Department’s findings that ADCRR violated Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) by discriminating against incarcerated individuals with vision disabilities, including those who are blind or have low vision.

“The Civil Rights Division continues its commitment to upholding the Americans with Disabilities Act,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “We commend ADCRR for its work to protect the ADA rights of people with disabilities, including those who are blind or have other vision disabilities, incarcerated in state facilities.”

Under the agreement, ADCRR implemented a series of reforms, including revising policies and practices, training personnel, providing necessary modifications, aids, and services, and providing assistive technology to people with vision disabilities in ADCRR custody. ADCRR also implemented screening and documentation procedures and appointed ADA coordinators to facilitate implementation of the agreement across the state.

The Justice Department plays a central role in advancing the ADA’s goals of equal opportunity, and full participation for people with disabilities, including people who are incarcerated. For more information on the Civil Rights Division, please visit www.justice.gov/crt. For more information on the ADA, please call the department’s toll-free ADA Information Line at 1-800-514-0301 (TTY 1-833-610-1264) or visit www.ADA.gov.