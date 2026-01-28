New York Man Admits Fencing Jewelry Stolen from Mall Stores and Kiosks Across the U.S.

SALIM SAKAL, 55, of Brooklyn, New York, waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty yesterday before U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley in Bridgeport to an offense related to his buying and selling jewelry stolen from mall-based stores and kiosks across the country.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.