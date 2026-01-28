New York Man Admits Fencing Jewelry Stolen from Mall Stores and Kiosks Across the U.S.

Submit Release
SALIM SAKAL, 55, of Brooklyn, New York, waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty yesterday before U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley in Bridgeport to an offense related to his buying and selling jewelry stolen from mall-based stores and kiosks across the country.

