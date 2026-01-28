Stand Up For Science to Hold ‘Rally to Take Back Science’ in Washington, DC on Saturday, March 7, 2026

Stand Up For Science logo is a trademark of Stand Up For Science, non-profit organization, and it may only be used with prior written permission. Copyright © 2025 Stand Up For Science, a 501(c)(4) non-profit organization

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- One year after the movement-defining Stand Up For Science protest, organizers return to the streets calling for scientific integrity, public health protections, and democratic accountability.Stand Up For Science will convene the Rally to Take Back Science on Saturday, March 7th, 2026, in Washington, DC. The event marks one year since the national day of protests in 2025 that launched Stand Up For Science and a new wave of science and democracy activism.The Rally to Take Back Science will bring together scientists, health professionals, students, and community advocates demanding an end to the politicization of America's scientific ecosystem, the cornerstone of our democracy. We call for Congress to protect scientific integrity, evidence-based public health policy, and protections against political interference in government science.“Science is not an abstract concept. It is the air we breathe, the water we drink, the medicines we rely on, and the systems that help keep communities safe,” said Colette Delawalla, Founder and CEO of Stand Up For Science. “The Trump Administration's attacks on science and public health are harming the American people. This rally is about defending the institutions and principles that protect lives and that uphold our democracy.Stand Up For Science is calling for safeguards that protect scientists’ ability to communicate their findings, prevent censorship and retaliation, and ensure that research and public health decisions are guided by evidence and are serving the American people.Delawalla is available for comment and media appearances.Event DetailsWhat: Rally to Take Back ScienceWhen: Saturday, March 7, 2026 (time TBA)Where: Washington, DC (exact location TBA)_________________________________________About Stand Up for Science: Stand Up for Science is a grassroots Washington, D.C. based 501(c)4 [EIN: 33-4154429] and 501(c)3 [EIN: 39-3280458] non-profit organization mobilizing the fight for science and democracy. Stand Up for Science was formed within days of executive orders breaking down federal science agencies. Weeks later, on March 7th, our first National Day of Action, we mobilized over 50,000 people at 170+ events across the world in support of science. Stand Up for Science has captured widespread national and international media attention, and federal scientists across multiple agencies (i.e., NIH, EPA, NASA, FEMA) have chosen Stand Up for Science as the platform for their dissent against this administration.

