Hospital Networks Face Wound Center Crisis as CMS Rules Tighten Wound Care Advantage Launches Dedicated Network Division

Health system CFOs are under pressure to justify every service line” — Mike Comer, CEO of Wound Care Advantage.

SIERRA MADRE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michael Curran appointed President to lead division helping hospital networks unify fragmented wound center operationsAs health systems absorb more hospitals through acquisition and affiliation, a costly problem is emerging: wound center operations that don't connect. Different management contracts, inconsistent documentation standards, and zero visibility across sites are costing hospital networks millions annually—at the same moment CMS is tightening reimbursement scrutiny on wound care services.Wound Care Advantage ( WCA ) today announced a dedicated Hospital Network Division to address this challenge, with industry veteran Michael Curran as President."Most Hospital Networks don't realize how much they're losing until they try to standardize," said Curran, who spent the past decade building WCA's multi-site capabilities. "One network we worked with had five wound centers under three different management models. No shared protocols. No unified data. Exposed to compliance risk they couldn't see. That's not unusual—it's the norm."The division formalizes work WCA has delivered to health systems managing dozens of hospitals over the past three years. The approach centers on teams, tools, and transparency: dedicated coaching for every site, unified analytics through WCA's Luvo platform, and consistent performance standards across all facilities—regardless of current management model.WCA reports that hospital networks using this approach have eliminated millions in redundant management costs while improving clinical outcomes and audit readiness."Health system CFOs are under pressure to justify every service line," said Mike Comer, WCA's CEO and Founder. "Wound care touches readmissions, length of stay, and quality metrics—but only if you can see what's happening across every facility. That's what this division delivers."The announcement comes amid significant regulatory change in wound care, including new Medicare coverage restrictions on skin substitutes and the January 2026 launch of AI-powered claims review in six states. Hospital margins are tight. Everyone's looking for places to cut. But the smart play isn't eliminating service lines—it's optimizing them.Your wound centers serve a patient population that isn't going away. The question is whether you'll continue paying premium prices for fragmented results, or whether you'll treat this service line like the strategic asset it actually is.If you're ready to unify your wound center operations, reduce costs, and finally get visibility across your network, contact WCA.About Wound Care AdvantageWCA is the nation's largest wound center support partner, helping hospitals optimize performance while maintaining operational control. Founded 24 years ago, WCA has supported over 200 wound centers through its VOICE methodology. Learn more at thewca.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.