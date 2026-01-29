New Cookbook Features Easy-Peasy, Comfort Food Recipes for the Big Game

Judith Briles Judith's Chicken Salad Boats

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new cookbook, “ Cooking with Judith ,” features easy-peasy, comfort food recipes your family and friends will enjoy while they watch the Big Game.“Every winter, the annual Big Game time means eating time. With over 100 million gathering in front of TV screens, there are over 100 million mouths devouring food at the same time,” said cookbook author Judith Briles. “What are you planning on serving at your gathering? Will it be a touchdown … or a sacking?”“Why not add to the usual chips, dips, burgers, and buns? It’s a multi-hour fest. Create a multi-hour eating experience. It’s winter time, most people are craving comfort foods. I suggest several easy-peasy, mouth-salivating adds to your soiree,” she said.In her latest book, Cooking with Judith (Mile High Press (978-1885331991), she suggests splurging with her super creamy Mac and Cheese—always a large crowd pleaser and there will be no leftovers. It’s the secret ingredient gooey cheese sauce that keeps the crowd coming back for more. Add her Chicken Salad Boats to satisfy the veggie and protein crowd or toss a winter salad with apples, pears, and pecans.Judith’s Chicken Salad BoatsChicken Salad Boats as a perfect appetizer or a mini salad.Ingredients for 20Baby Romaine lettuce2 C Cooked chicken, diced1 C Mayonnaise3 T Capers1/2 C celery, diced1 T dillsalt and pepper to tasteshredded carrots to topPutting it all togetherUse either a pre-roasted chicken and cut it up OR bake two chicken breasts and thighs each. Dice them up. Mix all other ingredients. Season to taste. Scoop into leaves. Top with carrots.Dr. Judith Briles is the award-winning and bestselling author of 48 books and calls Colorado home. When she’s not in the kitchen or in the garden, she’s working with clients as The Book Shepherd, a book and publishing consulting and project management firm that works with authors at all stages of their book to create and publish a book they never regret! She’s the founder of the first Authors’ Hall of Fame exclusively dedicated to ensuring the legacy of authors connected in some way with Colorado.Judith’s books have been translated into 17 countries with over 1,000,000 copies sold! They have been featured in over 2,000 radio and TV shows, including repeat appearances on CNN, CNBC, and Oprah. She has worked with over 1,500 authors and created 500-plus bestsellers. Print publications include Newsweek, People, Time, The Wall Street Journal and … The National Enquirer! Her popular podcast, AuthorU-Your Guide to Book Publishing is dedicated to authors and writers and their success and is ranked in the top ten in four categories on GoodPods.Press inquiries: Judith Briles, Judith@Briles.com or 303-885-2207.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.