ATLANTA, GA – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr is continuing to protect federal funding for students with disabilities, ensuring 504 plans remain intact for Georgia families and K-12 schools after joining a successful multistate challenge to a Biden-era rule that put those dollars at risk.

“Our lawsuit was about one thing – fighting the Biden-Harris administration’s obsession with promoting a radical progressive transgender ideology at every turn,” said Carr. “They tried to dismantle Section 504 by labeling ‘transgender dysphoria’ as a disability. We fought back to protect the funds that Georgia families have used for decades, and that’s exactly what we have done.”

This funding was previously threatened when the Biden administration sought to unconstitutionally expand the definition of “disability” under Section 504 to include “gender dysphoria,” despite clear language in federal law that expressly excludes “gender identity disorders not resulting from physical impairments.” In practice, this Biden-era rule risked diverting resources away from individuals with genuine disabilities and jeopardized services in K-12 schools that did not comply with the prior administration’s radical transgender ideology.

Carr, along with 16 other attorneys general, filed suit to protect Georgia’s students and the 504 plans that are currently in place, and they successfully blocked the rule from taking effect. Had the Biden administration’s rule gone unchallenged, it would have stripped existing resources away from students with Down Syndrome, Dyslexia, Autism, and other disabilities. However, due to this lawsuit brought by the attorneys general, all changes to 504 were halted.

Now, the Trump administration is moving to reverse the Biden-era “gender dysphoria” rule once and for all, and Carr and 22 other attorneys general have submitted a comment letter in support of this proposal. With this resolution from the administration and state attorneys general, Section 504 remains in place and students with disabilities will continue to receive the services they need and deserve.

Joining Carr in submitting this letter are the attorneys general of the following states: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming.

Find a copy of the comment letter here .