norse3 Roadshows Enterprise AI Governance Platform in Dubai This Week

norse3 Essential infrastructure where Al safety is non-negotiable.

Roadshow targets institutional investors and strategic partners as demand grows for AI compliance infrastructure

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- norse3 , an enterprise AI governance and conversational safety platform, today announced that its leadership team is roadshowing in Dubai this week, meeting with institutional investors, enterprise partners, and regulated organisations as demand accelerates for AI compliance and governance infrastructure.norse3 provides a real-time, unified safety and compliance layer for AI-driven and human-led enterprise conversations. Operating invisibly behind existing platforms such as customer support systems, CRM tools, and AI agents, the platform monitors, intercepts, and neutralises regulatory, reputational, and data-privacy risks before harm occurs, while maintaining a regulator-grade audit trail.As artificial intelligence moves from pilot programmes into mission-critical production environments, enterprises face growing exposure to risks including unauthorised financial advice, unsafe medical guidance, data leakage, and regulatory breaches. norse3 addresses this challenge by delivering a single control layer governing all conversational flows—human-to-human, human-to-AI, and AI-to-customer—in real time.The Dubai roadshow follows increasing inbound interest from regulated firms and advisory partners seeking verifiable AI governance aligned with FCA expectations, GDPR, and emerging global AI regulations, including the EU AI Act. Meetings during the week are focused on enterprise deployments, strategic partnerships, and growth capital discussions.“AI adoption has significantly outpaced governance,” said Thomas Pritchard , at norse3. “Boards and regulators are now asking how organisations can retain control, accountability, and auditability once AI is embedded into customer interactions. norse3 is designed to be the missing control layer.”The company positions itself as infrastructure rather than application software, enabling enterprises to deploy AI confidently without retraining models or altering frontline operations. norse3 has also completed certification under ISO 9001 (Quality Management) and ISO 42001 (Artificial Intelligence Management Systems), reinforcing its regulatory and enterprise readiness.Dubai was selected as a key roadshow location due to its role as a regional hub for financial services, technology innovation, and cross-border regulation, as well as its strong alignment with international enterprises operating across multiple jurisdictions.norse3 expects to announce additional enterprise partnerships and deployment milestones following the roadshow.

