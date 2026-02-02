Owners In Honor and SMB.co Announce Partnership to Expand Veteran Pathways to Small Business Ownership

Patrick Flood, Owner and Founder of Owners In Honor

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Owners In Honor, a nonprofit equipping veterans, military spouses, and Gold Star family members to acquire and lead existing small businesses through Entrepreneurship Through Acquisition, announced a partnership with SMB.co, a modern marketplace for buying and selling small businesses. The partnership provides preferred access to SMB.co for Owners In Honor buyers, while leveling up the Owners In Honor experience with tools and resources designed to support the transition from readiness into active search.

Owners In Honor has built a veteran-focused pathway into ownership through training, coaching, and community. SMB.co strengthens that pathway by adding a marketplace and resource layer that supports buyers as they move beyond learning and into actual deal-making. This partnership is designed to strengthen outcomes for buyers and improve readiness, support, and efficiency for the coaches guiding them.

Patrick Flood, CEO of Owners In Honor, said: “Veterans are built to lead and execute under pressure. Our mission is to make ownership more navigable so that service translates into long-term economic strength for families and communities. This partnership with SMB.co helps our buyers transition from Buyer Box into active search with stronger tools, preferred access, and more resources for both the buyer and the coach. It is a meaningful upgrade to the Owners In Honor experience.”

Brit Karel, Co-Founder of SMB.co, said: “Buying a business can feel complex and fragmented without the right tools and guidance. We are excited to partner with Owners In Honor to provide preferred access and resources that help veteran buyers move with more clarity and confidence. This partnership is about reducing friction and helping serious buyers take the next step with better support around them.”

The partnership announcement aligns with a series of early 2026 activations designed to educate and connect both sides of the market. Owners In Honor and SMB.co will host a live, single-room webinar on February 20 on the Owners In Honor platform. The webinar will be led by Jonathan Moebre, Program Director of Owners In Honor. It is designed for buyers and sellers and will clarify what readiness looks like, what the first right steps are, and how to move from interest to informed action. https://www.ownersinhonor.org/event-details/deal-to-day-one-how-to-find-fund-and-close-the-right-business-acquisition

Owners In Honor is a nonprofit equipping veterans, military spouses, and Gold Star family members to pursue business ownership through Entrepreneurship Through Acquisition. The organization exists to preserve legacy, strengthen communities, and build long term economic power through ownership.

SMB.co is the most modern way to buy or sell a small business. Built to support both on- and off-market deals, the platform uses AI, buyer-seller matchmaking, and human support to help entrepreneurs find the right opportunity. Learn more at https://smb.co.

