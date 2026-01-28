Ken Collins - Director of Research and Development

Pittsford resident and AI expert Ken Collins strengthens Rochester’s AI community through RPCN sponsorships and advanced AI marketing initiatives

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ken Collins, a Pittsford NY resident and widely recognized as “Mr. AI” and “the AI Guy” in the Rochester business community, is continuing to strengthen his role as a local leader in artificial intelligence and AI marketing through strategic sponsorships and ongoing innovation.

Collins, Director of Research & Development at YPC Media, recently announced his sponsorship of the Rochester Professional Consultants Network’s upcoming AI Workshop, further reinforcing his commitment to advancing practical AI knowledge for local professionals. The workshop focuses on real-world applications of artificial intelligence for consultants, marketers, and business leaders navigating rapid technological change.

This sponsorship follows Collins’ earlier support of RPCN’s well-attended presentation, “Will AI Take My Job?”, delivered by colleague and fellow AI thought leader Matt Rouse. That event sparked meaningful conversation across the Rochester region about AI’s impact on careers, businesses, and the future of work.

“I’m proud to support local Rochester NY AI initiatives and professional groups like RPCN,” said Collins. “These conversations matter. AI isn’t something that’s coming someday. It’s already here, and local businesses deserve clear, practical guidance on how to use it responsibly and effectively.”

As an AI expert in Rochester NY, Collins has spent years working at the intersection of artificial intelligence, marketing technology, and web development. Under his leadership, YPC Media has steadily expanded its AI initiatives, including the recent rollout of ezad, a human-powered, AI-assisted marketing platform designed to simplify advertising and digital growth for small and mid-sized businesses.

In addition to local efforts, Collins has partnered with national businesses and marketing organizations to develop AI-driven systems for automation, creative production, and analytics. His work increasingly extends beyond traditional marketing into AI-generated commercials, short-form video, and cinematic storytelling; positioning him as a unique bridge between technical AI implementation and creative execution.

Often referred to by peers as “the AI Guy,” Collins has become a visible advocate for responsible AI adoption, emphasizing that technology should enhance; not replace human creativity, strategy, and judgment.

“AI works best when it’s paired with human experience,” Collins added. “Our goal has always been to use AI to remove friction, unlock creativity, and help businesses compete; not overwhelm them.”

With continued sponsorship of educational events, active community involvement, and a growing portfolio of AI-powered platforms and creative projects, Ken Collins remains a driving force and local leader in AI and AI marketing in the Greater Rochester area.

About Ken Collins

Ken Collins is a Pittsford NY resident, marketing technologist, and AI expert Rochester NY businesses turn to for practical innovation. As Director of Research & Development at YPC Media, Collins leads initiatives spanning AI marketing systems, web development, automation, and AI-driven creative production. Known locally as Mr. AI and the AI Guy, he is a frequent collaborator, mentor, and sponsor of New York based AI education and professional development efforts.

Legal Disclaimer:

