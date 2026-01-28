ONE YEAR LATER: 100 MILE HOUSE COMMUNITY SHINES PURPLE LIGHTS FOR MISSING WOMAN JENNIFER PROVENCAL

A photo of Jennifer Provencal and the website address.

On February 1st shine a Purple Light for Jennifer and all the missing women in Canada

I want people to remember Jennifer and to keep asking what happened to her. We shine these lights not just for my sister, but for all women who disappear without answers.” — Johanne Provencal, Jennifer’s sister

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On February 1, 2026, communities across British Columbia — and beyond — are invited to shine a purple light on their porches, windows and workplaces to mark one year since Jennifer Provencal was last seen in Forest Grove, a rural community near 100 Mile House, B.C.Jennifer Provencal (Jennifer Boulding), a 51-year-old mother and long-time resident of Forest Grove, was reported missing in April 2025. She was last seen in early February 2025 but was not reported missing until April 21, 2025. In September 2025, the RCMP North District Major Crimes Unit (NDMCU) took over the investigation and confirmed that Jennifer’s disappearance is considered suspicious, with foul play suspected. Despite ongoing investigation efforts, no answers have yet been shared by RCMP.For the past two months, Johanne Provencal has been connecting with small businesses in the 100 Mile House region to make purple lightbulbs available to community members who want to shine a purple light to continue to bring awareness to Jennifer’s suspicious disappearance. This act of solidarity honours Jennifer’s life, drawing critical attention to her still-unsolved disappearance, and raises awareness about missing women across Canada. And now Johanne would like to have other communities involved.“Each light turned purple on February 1st will be a beacon for truth and awareness about violence against women,” said Johanne Provencal, Jennifer’s sister, who has led the ongoing awareness efforts and built the website forjenniferprovencal.ca to centralize key information and media coverage about the case, and to invite community action. “I want people to remember Jennifer and to keep asking what happened to her. We shine these lights not just for my sister, but for all women who disappear without answers.”Purple was Jennifer’s favourite colour and is also widely recognized as a symbol used internationally to raise awareness of violence against women and girls.Community members and supporters are encouraged to:● Shine a purple light on Sunday, February 1, 2026, at their home, business, or workplace● Share photos of their purple lights on social media using #PurpleLightsForJennifer● Visit forjenniferprovencal.ca to learn more about Jennifer’s case, view the growing gallery of purple lights, and access key updates.Over the past year, there have been members of the Forest Grove and 100 Mile House communities showing unwavering support through weekly walks, media outreach, and public awareness campaigns, all aimed at keeping Jennifer’s name visible and encouraging anyone with information to come forward.Jennifer’s disappearance is part of a much larger and deeply troubling reality. According to the Canadian Femicide Observatory for Justice and Accountability, between 2018 and 2022, a woman or girl was violently killed in Canada approximately every two days. Women in rural communities, Indigenous women, and women facing social or economic vulnerability are disproportionately affected. Families often describe the same painful experience — long periods of waiting for answers and the emotional toll of not having closure. Yet, media attention and community action do not reflect the urgency and the prevalence of violence against women in Canada. Everyone can do something to take action. By shining a purple light, people in communities across Canada can help ensure that these women are not forgotten.Anyone with information about Jennifer Provencal’s disappearance is urged to contact the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456, quoting File #2025-1254.

