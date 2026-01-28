Chasin A Dream Announces Live Auction Golf Experience with PGA Pro Warren Bottke at 2026 Fairways Fore Good Gala

Warren Bottke, PGA Professional and Chasin A Dream's Fairways Fore Good Gala special guest

PGA Master Professional Warren Bottke contributes exclusive golf experience to support children and families at Chasin A Dream’s premier fundraising gala.

Every ticket purchased, every sponsorship, and every auction bid helps us continue showing up for children and families facing unimaginable challenges.” — Lori Griffith, Founder of Chasin A Dream Foundation

JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chasin A Dream Foundation is proud to announce that renowned PGA Professional Warren Bottke will take part in the Fairways Fore Good Gala as a special guest and live auction contributor. The event will take place on Thursday, March 5, 2026, from 5:00 PM to 8:30 PM at The Pelican Club in Jupiter, Florida.Fairways Fore Good is Chasin A Dream Foundation’s premier annual fundraising event, bringing together community leaders, supporters, and families to raise critical funds for local children and families facing life-threatening illnesses, disabilities, and trauma. Proceeds from the evening directly support Chasin A Dream’s programs that provide emotional, financial, and experiential support to warrior families throughout their journeys.As part of the live auction portion of the evening, Warren Bottke will join the stage to introduce an exclusive, one-of-a-kind golf experience valued at $3,500 and designed for three golfers. The experience includes personalized instruction, expert swing analysis, a full round of golf alongside Bottke, and the opportunity to share lunch together, giving participants the chance to learn directly from one of the most respected educators in the game while supporting a meaningful cause.Warren Bottke brings decades of excellence in golf education to the Fairways Fore Good Gala. A PGA Member for more than 40 years and a PGA Master Professional, Bottke was inducted into the South Florida PGA Hall of Fame in 2018 and has dedicated his career to teaching players at every level - from beginners to touring professionals across the globe. His passion for coaching and growing the game continues to make a lasting impact both on and off the course.In addition to Bottke’s appearance and live auction experience, the Fairways Fore Good Gala will feature an evening full of entertainment and engagement, including a fashion show runway modeled by Chasin A Dream’s very own Warriors, a whiskey and wine toss, a bagpipe player in celebration of the event’s Highland-inspired theme, and the first-ever “Best Legs in a Kilt” contest. Gentlemen interested in participating in the kilt competition are encouraged to email lori@chasinadream.org for more information.“This event is about so much more than one night,” said Lori Griffith, Founder of Chasin A Dream Foundation. “Fairways Fore Good brings our community together to celebrate joy, resilience, and the families we serve. Every ticket purchased, every sponsorship, and every auction bid helps us continue showing up for children and families facing unimaginable challenges. We are honored to have Warren Bottke join us in support of our mission.”Tickets and sponsorship opportunities for the Fairways Fore Good Gala are now available. To purchase tickets, explore sponsorships, or learn more about the event, visit www.chasinadream.org ABOUT CHASIN A DREAM FOUNDATIONChasin A Dream Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to providing life-changing support to local children battling life-threatening illnesses and disabilities. Founded in 2017 in Jupiter, Florida by Lori Griffith, Chasin A Dream serves as a beacon of hope, offering financial assistance, resources, and support to children and families in need. Through its signature Locals Helping Localsinitiative, the foundation rallies the community to directly impact the lives of these warriors, ensuring they receive critical medical care, essential supplies, and moments of joy along their journey. With the support of donors, sponsors, and volunteers, Chasin A Dream continues to expand its reach, providing relief and hope to families across Palm Beach County and beyond. To learn more or get involved, visit chasinadream.org.

