2026 Sands China Macao International 10K to be held on 15 March

MACAU, January 28 - Organized by the Sports Bureau, Sands China Ltd. and the General Association of Athletics of Macau (AGAM), the 2026 Sands China Macao International 10K will be held on 15 March. The Organizing Committee held a press conference today (28 January) to announce the event details and registration arrangements.

Continually developing Macao International 10K as a major sporting event

Ms. Lei Si Leng, Acting President of the Sports Bureau, noted that since its launch in 2021, the Macao International 10K has enriched local residents’ leisure experiences and enjoyed broad support and enthusiasm. Through major sporting events, the authority aims to further propel the development of the local sports industry, engage all walks of life, encourage sports participation from both residents and tourists, and drive sports tourism and related industries. She extended heartfelt appreciation to Sands China Limited, the General Association of Athletics of Macau, relevant government departments, and all sectors of society for their support, which has facilitated the event’s preparations.

Dr. Wilfred Wong, Executive Vice Chairman of Sands China Ltd., said, ‘Four editions of the Macao International 10K have been successfully held since its launch, attracting eager participation from over 40,000 runners from more than 40 countries and regions. It has now become an iconic international sporting event in the city. For Sands China, the Macao International 10K is significant not only as a competition, but also as a reflection of the company’s long-term commitment to engaging with the Macao community through sports and driving diversified development with the “tourism +” model. To this end, we have continued introducing innovative elements to transform the event into an international platform that can more effectively showcase the multifaceted vitality of Macao. My heartfelt appreciation goes to the Macao Sports Bureau and the General Association of Athletics of Macau for their guidance and support of the Macao International 10K over the years. I wish the event this year a resounding success and all runners the best results.’

Mr. Chan Pou Sin, President of AGAM, said that participants will traverse local streets and alleys in the competition, experiencing the city’s distinctive appeal and vitality. Through this event, the association hopes to promote a culture of sport, inspire public enthusiasm for exercise, and encourage the pursuit of challenges, advancing the Macao SAR Government’s vision of building a ‘City of Sports’.

Registration to start on 31 January and 1 February

Places available for the 2026 Sands China Macao International 10K include 7,000 for the 10K and 3,000 for the Fun Run (around 5.5 km). The 10K will start at 7 a.m. and the Fun Run at 7:40 a.m. at the Sai Van Lake Square. The course of 10K runs along Sai Van Bridge and Cotai Strip and ends at the Olympic Sport Centre Stadium.

Registration for the event this year is once again scheduled on two separate dates, with the 10K starting at 9 a.m. on 31 January (Saturday) and the Fun Run starting at 9 a.m. on 1 February (Sunday). Anyone interested can register through the event’s website at www.macao10k.com or the ‘Macao 10K’ mobile app. Places are limited for each category and registration will be closed when all places are filled.

All prospective participants are required to have an online personal account for the ‘Macao International 10K’ or ‘Macao International Marathon’, and those without such an account can create a new one immediately. Upon successfully opening an account, participants can log in to the system for online registration during the registration period. Participants with an existing account should prepare their personal information and an electronic copy of their identification document for registration. Participants who have already opened their account online but have forgotten their username and password can reset their password. MPay, BOC Mobile Banking Macau, Visa, MasterCard, Alipay (Mainland China), WeChat Pay (Mainland China), UnionPay Online Payment and UnionPay Card are accepted for registration fee payment.

Participants may collect their number bib, timing chip, and the notes to participants at the Olympic Sports Centre – Indoor Pavilion between 11 and 14 March by presenting their registration receipt and identification document.

Costume Award to spice up the event

The popular ‘Sands 10K Presents: The FUNkiest Costume Award’ will come back this year and is open to participants of both the 10K and Fun Run races. Themed ‘East Meets West Run’, the award this year encourages runners to integrate Chinese and Western cultural elements into their costume—for example, incorporating traditional Chinese and Portugues attire, or drawing inspiration from the European style featured in resorts under Sands China Ltd., thereby highlighting Macao’s unique appeal as a hub of Chinese and Western cultures.

Participants can compete for the award by filling in their information via the mobile app and uploading a photo of themselves wearing a costume that matches this year’s theme of ‘East Meets West Run’ and their number bib between 9 a.m. on 14 March and 9 a.m. on 15 March. Participants must complete the race in their registered costume on the race day in order to be eligible for the award. Ten winners will be selected after the race and each will be awarded fabulous prizes including F&B coupons.

Participants are reminded to carefully read the regulations, familiarize themselves with the racecourse, and prepare and train for the event according to their physical condition. For more information about Macao International 10K, please visit the event’s official website at www.macao10k.com, refer to the ‘Macao 10K’ mobile app or follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.