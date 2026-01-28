Azerbaijan grants visa-free access to Macau SAR Passport holders starting from February 2 this year

MACAU, January 28 - The Identification Services Bureau has received a notification from the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the People’s Republic of China that, considering strategic partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the People’s Republic of China, in order to further expand the relations in economic, cultural, tourism and other spheres between the two countries, Azerbaijan will exempt the visa requirement for Macao SAR Passport holders from 2 February 2026 to 2 February 2027. Within this one-year period, Macao SAR Passport holders can visit the Republic of Azerbaijan up to 3 times without a visa, for a maximum stay of 30 days per entry. For details, please refer to the website of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the People’s Republic of China: https://beijing.mfa.gov.az/en.

Considering that entry policies of various countries may vary, residents are advised to check the official websites of the aforementioned country or consult the relevant embassies prior to their trip, and prepare the required documents according to their actual situations or complete the necessary formalities in advance to avoid hindrance to the journey. For information on visa-free access or visa-on-arrival for holders of Macau Special Administrative Region travel documents, please visit the website of the Identification Services Bureau: https://www.dsi.gov.mo/download/visa_free_list_e.pdf.