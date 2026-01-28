Submit Release
Emergency Department of Macao Union Medical Center runs smoothly on its first day of providing 24-hour outpatient services

MACAU, January 28 - The Emergency Department of the Islands Healthcare Complex – Macao Medical Center of Peking Union Medical College Hospital (hereinafter referred to as “Macao Union Medical Center”) officially took over the previous Islands Emergency Station operated by the Conde de São Januário General Hospital at 10 am today (28 January) and launched services on the same day. While maintaining the original operational model, the Emergency Department will continue to provide 24-hour outpatient services to the public.

As of 10 pm, the 24-hour outpatient area has received 88 patients. Its overall operation runs smoothly in an orderly manner on the first day.

