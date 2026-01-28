Soboba Casino Resort Welcomes Grammy Award-winning band Los Lonely Boys, May 1

Soboba Casino Resort Los Lonely Boys

SAN JACINTO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soboba Casino Resort is proud to welcome Grammy Award-winning band Los Lonely Boys to the Soboba Casino Resort Event Center on Friday, May 1st at 9pm.They describe their sound as “Texican rock & roll,” blending rock and roll with Texas blues, country, and Tejano influences.Hailing from San Angelo, Texas, brothers Henry, Jojo, and Ringo Garza rose to national prominence in the early 2000s with their breakthrough album Los Lonely Boys. Their rise accelerated when a demo caught the attention of Willie Nelson’s nephew, leading to a Farm Aid appearance and recording sessions at Nelson’s studio.The band’s self-titled debut featured the chart-topping hit “Heaven,” which reached No. 1 on the Adult Contemporary chart, cracked the Top 40, earned a Grammy Award, spent 76 weeks on the Billboard Top 200, and sold more than two million copies. Los Lonely Boys’ impressive catalog includes “More Than Love,” “Senorita,” “Diamonds,” and “How Far Is Heaven.” Over the years, the band has collaborated with legendary artists including Carlos Santana and Willie Nelson, performed at iconic venues, and supported charitable causes worldwide. For tickets: visit soboba.com/entertainment or call (866) 476-2622. Show is 21 & over.About Soboba Casino Resort:The all-new Soboba Casino Resort property, opened in 2019, is nestled against the stunning backdrop of the San Jacinto Mountains, and is a premier gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destination located near San Jacinto and Hemet, California. Spanning 474,000 square feet across more than 200 acres, the resort features over 2,000 slot machines, a wide variety of table games, and a six-story hotel with 200 upscale rooms and suites. Guests enjoy multiple dining and bar options, live music, nightlife, and year-round entertainment featuring top national acts. Beyond the casino, amenities include the PGA-rated Soboba Springs Golf Course, 21 pickleball courts, and a robust calendar of concerts, comedy shows, and sporting events.Owned and operated by the Soboba Band of Luiseño Indians, Soboba Casino Resort blends cultural tradition with modern luxury, serving as both a community landmark and the Valley’s leading destination for gaming, relaxation, and world-class entertainment.For more information, visit www.soboba.com Follow us:

