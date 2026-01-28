Celebrity Spiritual Hypnotherapist Neoshi Green-Kebreau Becomes Amazon #1 Best-Selling Author

COMMERCE, GA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrity Spiritual Hypnotherapist Neoshi Green-Kebreau, known for her transformative hypnotherapy work has achieved #1 Best Seller status on Amazon with the release of her new book, Shadow Work, Past Lives, & Spirit Guides. Published by Game Changer Publishing, readers witness how unresolved trauma, suppressed memories, past-life experiences, and spiritual guidance can surface through deep inner work.Drawing from over a thousand sessions with clients worldwide, Green-Kebreau’s book offers an intimate collection of twenty-three authentic, transcribed client experiences. These sessions explore emotional healing, subconscious memory, and past life regression, paralleling the spiritual themes of identity, karma, and reincarnation echoed in Kendrick Lamar’s “Reincarnated.”Green-Kebreau’s clientele includes celebrities in the music, television, and film industries, professional athletes, and multi-millionaire CEOs who have sought her work for profound emotional and spiritual transformation. Among her celebrity clients is Lauren Jauregui, multiplatinum singer, songwriter, and performing artist, best known as a member of the global pop group Fifth Harmony.“A lot of folks are living with issues they can’t pinpoint where it came from,” says Green-Kebreau. “Finding the root requires you to look beyond conscious awareness to explore the subconscious, the shadows, and sometimes in experiences that feel older than this lifetime.”Shadow Work, Past Lives, & Spirit Guides bridges psychotherapy and spirituality in a way rarely seen in modern self-help literature. Rather than offering abstract theory, the book presents authentic client sessions that explore:Breaking Repetitive Patterns — identifying and releasing the underlying causes of recurring emotional and relational cycles.Purpose and Alignment — reconnecting with a sense of meaning and direction rooted in the soul.Shadow Work and the Subconscious — uncovering suppressed memories and subconscious patterns that shape behavior.Intuition and Inner Guidance — developing clearer access to inner wisdom and intuitive insight for navigating life.Healing at the Soul Level — how revisiting past experiences, including past lives, can help resolve deeply rooted emotional wounds.A Path Toward Wholeness — revealing deep, integrative healing through Green-Kebreau’s signature therapeutic approach.The book’s #1 Best Seller status underscores a growing cultural shift toward a deeper, trauma-informed approach to holistic healing and wellness that acknowledges both psychological and metaphysical dimensions of human experience.Unlike traditional self-help titles, Shadow Work, Past Lives, & Spirit Guides does not tell readers what to believe. Instead, it invites them to observe, reflect, and connect with the work in a way that resonates with their own inner knowing.Released during a period of global spiritual inquiry and emotional reckoning, the book speaks to individuals seeking effective healing methods that go beyond surface-level wellness practices.Neoshi Green-Kebreau is a Celebrity Spiritual Hypnotherapist and Clinical & Transpersonal Hypnotherapist known worldwide for her work with soul-centered healing. She has conducted over a thousand in-person and remote sessions for clients around the world, including the United States, Canada, Europe, India, the Caribbean, Australia, and Africa. Her clients include celebrities, professional athletes, and high-level executives seeking profound emotional, spiritual, and energetic transformation. Her work compliments traditional therapy and contributes to ongoing conversations about alternative methods for emotional and mental well-being.Additional information about the author and her work can be found at www.neoshihypno.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.