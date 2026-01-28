IEC FL East Coast Chapter Celebrates National Leadership Appointments

Don Sharkey Current Connections, Inc. Bob Terry, Executive Director

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The IEC Florida East Coast Chapter is proud to announce two significant national leadership appointments that highlight the chapter’s growing impact at the national level.Don Sharkey of Current Connections , Inc. and founding President of the IEC FL East Coast Chapter, has been appointed President of IEC National. Don’s leadership and long-standing commitment to IEC have played a pivotal role in advancing the organization’s mission both locally and nationally. Known as a rare leader who leads with heart, Don is always willing to step in wherever he is needed and is a passionate advocate for supporting and growing the next generation of electricians.In addition, Bob Terry, Executive Director of the IEC FL East Coast Chapter, has been elected Executive Director (ED) Council Chair. In this role, Bob represents the collective voice of IEC Regional Directors who make up the IEC Board of Directors and serves as a liaison between local chapters and the IEC National Board of Directors. His ability to connect, communicate, and mentor makes him a powerful advocate for chapters nationwide. Alongside Don Sharkey, his leadership will help strengthen collaboration and continued progress at the national level.“These appointments reflect the strength of leadership within our chapter,” said Josh Miller, IEC FL East Coast Chapter President and COO of Kasper Electric. “We are proud to see IEC FL East Coast leaders helping guide the future of IEC at the national level.”The IEC FL East Coast Chapter congratulates Don Sharkey and Bob Terry on these well-deserved leadership roles and looks forward to supporting their continued service to IEC National.About the IEC FL East Coast ChapterThe IEC FL East Coast Chapter is a not-for-profit membership association that operates an electrical apprenticeship school. The IEC-FECC is a leading provider of electrical apprenticeship programs, dedicated to training and developing skilled electricians. With a commitment to excellence, the chapter equips its apprentices with comprehensive knowledge, practical skills, and industry connections, empowering them to succeed in the dynamic field of electrical work.In the state of Florida, apprenticeship certification programs are sponsored. If an individual is not already working with a sponsoring contractor, the IEC FL East Coast Chapter assists qualifying individuals with placement. Students work full time while attending school 1 night per week, and graduate debt free. They earn while they learn!The IEC Florida East Coast Chapter's focus on electrical apprenticeship training provides an excellent alternative for students who are interested in pursuing a career in the electrical field. Collaborating with local high schools to introduce students to the electrical industry provides valuable opportunity for them to explore their interests and potentially find a rewarding career path. It's important to have diverse options that cater to different individuals' talents and aspirations.For more information about the IEC-FECC Apprenticeship Program or how to become a Member Contractor, please visit www.iec-fecc.org

