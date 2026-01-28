FlowState Epoxy Flooring Launches Epoxy Flooring Services in Charleston, South Carolina

FlowState Epoxy Flooring's cover image showing a beautiful blue metallic design FlowState Epoxy Flooring Logo an epoxy flooring design in a living room

Charleston-based contractor brings industrial-strength epoxy solutions to residential and commercial properties throughout the Lowcountry region

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FlowState Epoxy Flooring has announced the launch of its full-service epoxy flooring operation in Charleston, South Carolina, offering specialized coating solutions for residential and commercial properties throughout the Lowcountry . Operating from its facility at 5660 Rivers Ave, Unit S, North Charleston, the company provides professional installation services across Charleston, Daniel Island, South of Broad, Mount Pleasant, and surrounding communities.The flooring contractor specializes in transforming concrete surfaces through advanced epoxy coating systems designed to withstand the unique environmental conditions of coastal South Carolina. Services include garage floor coatings, metallic epoxy installations, industrial-grade commercial flooring, decorative concrete finishes, and specialized basement waterproofing solutions."Charleston property owners face specific challenges with concrete flooring due to humidity, salt air exposure, and the demands of Lowcountry living," said a company spokesperson. "FlowState Epoxy Flooring addresses these needs with coating systems engineered for durability, moisture resistance, and long-term performance in coastal environments."The company's service portfolio encompasses eleven distinct flooring solutions, each tailored to specific applications and performance requirements. Residential epoxy flooring installations begin at three dollars per square foot, providing homeowners with seamless, stain-resistant surfaces suitable for garages, basements, and living spaces. Commercial floor coating services offer custom-quoted industrial-strength systems designed for high-traffic business environments in neighborhoods including Park Circle, Avondale, and the French Quarter.FlowState Epoxy Flooring's metallic epoxy floor installations, starting at six dollars per square foot, feature artistic resin applications that create three-dimensional visual effects through shimmering metallic pigments. These decorative systems serve residential and commercial clients in South of Broad, Park West, and Wagener Terrace, offering aesthetic alternatives to traditional concrete finishes.The contractor's garage floor epoxy coating service addresses one of the most common flooring needs for Charleston homeowners. Starting at three dollars per square foot, these moisture-resistant systems protect concrete from oil stains, tire marks, and humidity damage while providing showroom-quality appearances. Service areas include Shadowmoss, I'On, and Byrnes Downs neighborhoods.For basement applications, FlowState offers waterproof epoxy flooring systems beginning at four dollars per square foot. These installations incorporate vapor-barrier technology to prevent moisture intrusion, a critical consideration for below-grade spaces in the Lowcountry's high water table conditions. The company serves Hampton Park Terrace, Grand Oaks Plantation, Pierpont, and adjacent communities with these specialized basement solutions.Decorative flake and quartz epoxy systems represent another service category, starting at four dollars per square foot. These installations involve broadcasting colored chips into resin coatings to create slip-resistant, multi-toned surfaces. The textured finishes prove particularly suitable for garage floors and outdoor patios in Ansonborough, Riverland Terrace, and Carolina Bay areas.Commercial clients benefit from FlowState's industrial-grade coating systems engineered for heavy traffic, chemical exposure, and demanding operational environments. The company provides custom-quoted solutions for businesses requiring specialized performance characteristics, including food service facilities, manufacturing spaces, retail locations, and warehouse operations.Self-leveling epoxy installations address uneven concrete substrates through seamless, glass-smooth poured surfaces. These systems create hygienic flooring suitable for commercial kitchens, medical facilities, and other environments requiring smooth, easily sanitized surfaces. FlowState provides custom quotes for self-leveling projects throughout Daniel Island, Coosaw Creek, and the French Quarter.Polyurethane coating applications serve as protective topcoats over epoxy systems, offering UV stability and thermal shock resistance. These flexible sealers prove essential for outdoor surfaces and facilities exposed to direct sunlight, extending the service life of underlying epoxy installations. The company applies polyurethane systems in Cannonborough-Elliotborough, Lakeside Park, Eastside, and throughout the Charleston region.Polished gloss finish services, beginning at five dollars per square foot, deliver mirror-like reflective surfaces through multi-coat application processes. These high-gloss systems maximize ambient light reflection while providing superior resistance to abrasion and chemical exposure. Service areas include Kiawah Island, South of Broad, and Byrnes Downs.The concrete epoxy floor installation process begins with comprehensive substrate preparation, including surface repair and sealing procedures. Certified installation crews perform diamond grinding, crack repair, and moisture testing before applying high-performance coating systems. This preparation methodology ensures proper adhesion and long-term durability of installed flooring.FlowState Epoxy Flooring's service coverage extends throughout the Charleston metropolitan area and surrounding Lowcountry communities, including Seabrook Island, Old Village, Radcliffeborough, Cainhoy, Stiles Point, Mazyck-Wraggborough, Harleston Village, and numerous additional neighborhoods. The comprehensive geographic reach allows the contractor to serve diverse residential and commercial markets across the region.Property owners seeking epoxy flooring services can contact FlowState Epoxy Flooring at (843) 806-0636 to schedule consultations and obtain project quotes. The company provides assessments of existing concrete conditions, recommendations for appropriate coating systems, and detailed cost estimates based on square footage and specific performance requirements.As Charleston continues experiencing growth in residential development and commercial construction, demand for durable, low-maintenance flooring solutions remains strong. Epoxy coating systems offer property owners an alternative to traditional flooring materials, providing longevity, chemical resistance, and aesthetic versatility suitable for diverse applications.The launch of FlowState Epoxy Flooring's Charleston operations adds another specialized contractor to the Lowcountry's construction services sector, addressing specific market needs for industrial-grade flooring installations in residential and commercial settings.About FlowState Epoxy FlooringFlowState Epoxy Flooring operates as a specialized flooring contractor serving Charleston, South Carolina, and surrounding Lowcountry communities. The company provides epoxy coating installations for residential and commercial properties, including garage floors, metallic designs, industrial coatings, and decorative concrete finishes. Based in North Charleston, FlowState serves clients throughout the Charleston metropolitan area.Contact Information:FlowState Epoxy Flooring5660 Rivers Ave, Unit SNorth Charleston, SC 29406Phone: (843) 806-0636Email: management@epoxyflooringcharlestonsc.com

