Western Cape Education holds National Senior Certificate 2025 Awards Ceremony, 29 Jan
On Thursday, 29 January 2026, Premier Alan Winde and Western Cape Education Minister, David Maynier, will host the Western Cape National Senior Certificate 2025 Awards Ceremony at Leeuwenhof, the Premier’s Residence.
The event celebrates outstanding achievement by schools and candidates in the 2025 National Senior Certificate examinations.
The event will be streamed live from 10h00 at the following link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nnAoaRdqrSQ
Date: Thursday, 29 January 2026
Time: 10h00
Enquiries:
Spokesperson to Minister David Maynier
Kerry Mauchline
E-mail: Kerry.Mauchline@westerncape.gov.za
Follow Minister Maynier’s WhatsApp channel for more news and updates:
https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAQKqO2f3EHitqE5n28
